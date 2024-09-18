Promising Australian juniors visit Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain

Four of Australia's leading junior talents are currently training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain.

George Diable (WA), Ceressa Jackson (Qld), Brooke Komorowski (NSW) and Novak Palombo (Vic) earned this opportunity by triumphing in their respective age groups at the Rafa Nadal Tour Australian Masters event in Melbourne during January.

Their prize included flights to Mallorca, as well as two weeks of free training at the Spanish champion's academy.

"It's high intensity, so I've been tired at the end of every day, but it's been good fun," said 15-year-old Diable, who named his favourite part of the experience as watching Nadal train.

"The coaches have been very helpful," added Jackson, who lists Nadal as her favourite player. The 13-year-old's personal highlight has been a visit to the academy's museum to see a collection of Nadal's trophies and memorabilia.

The 12-year-old Palombo echoed his peers, describing the experience as "really amazing".

The Rafa Nadal Tour launched in Australia in 2019 and has grown to include events in every state and territory for juniors in the 12/u and 14/u age groups. The champions from each state event, as well as players recognised with a Trophy of Values, are invited to compete in the annual Rafa Nadal Tour Australian Masters the following January.

Komorowski has qualified for the Rafa Nadal Tour Australian Masters every year since they were introduced and is a two-time Trophy of Values winner, which are awarded to players with a positive attitude and exemplary behaviour on and off the court.

After recording top-four finishes at the Rafa Nadal Tour Australian Masters in the preceding two years, the 15-year-old from Sydney was thrilled to be crowned champion for the first time in January.

"It's been a big motivation," Komorowski said of winning the trip to Spain. "It meant so much to me."

Komorowski hopes to "become No.1 in the world and win a Grand Slam" and names Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka as her favourite players.

"It's been great to see what the other players here are like," she said of her biggest lessons gained from the academy visit.

"It's been a great experience. All the coaches are so good and the training has been so intense."

David Boyes, manager of the Rafa Nadal Tour Australia, is thrilled all four Australian juniors are gaining a lot from the experience. He is particularly pleased for Komorowski and hopes her persistence and dedication inspires future participants.

"She had just turned 10 years old when she was the Trophy of Values winner at her first event," Boyes said.

"Last year Brooke won the South Australian event to qualify for her fourth Masters and then in January she won the event to finally get her chance to travel to the academy in Spain. It's a great example of someone living the values and making things happen."

