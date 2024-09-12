Celebrity Match with Ariarne Titmus

Ariarne Titmus is an Australian swimming champion.

The 24-year-old won four medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, including gold in the 200-metre freestyle and 400-metre freestyle events. She also won silver in the 800-metre freestyle event and a bronze in the 200-metre freestyle relay.

Titmus claimed another four medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, defending her 400-metre freestyle title and winning gold in the 200-metre freestyle relay. She also claimed silver medals in the 200-metre freestyle and 800-metre freestyle events.

Now one of Australia's most accomplished Olympians, the world record holder is an avid tennis fan too.

Titmus, who grew up in Tasmania and now lives in Queensland, was thrilled when Rafael Nadal made his competitive return at the Brisbane International earlier this year and attended all of his matches.

The swimming superstar talks about her love for tennis, and especially the Spanish champion, in our Celebrity Match series ...

Tell us about your tennis experience. Have you played before?

I have a funny story. To get a good grade in PE (Physical Education) in Year 12, I had to pass a tennis term and I'm pretty sure my teacher gave me a C just because he liked me, not because of my tennis ability. I'm very un-coordinated and definitely not made for land, but I love watching tennis.

What is your earliest tennis memory?

My family is very sport-orientated and I grew up watching the Australian Open on TV. I became obsessed with Rafa when I was younger. His fight and determination is something that I aspire to have. Even though he's not a swimmer, he's definitely my sporting idol. Having someone like him to follow, it makes you more in tune with the sport.

What is your favourite tennis memory?

I'd say my favourite tennis memory is meeting Rafa at the Australian Open in 2022. I got to sit in his player's box with his family and his team. That was just an unreal experience. Do you know what the best part about it was? I realised he and his family are just like me. They're very down-to-earth people who have worked hard to get where they are. Him and I share common goals in our careers too, so that was very humbling to see.

Are there any other tennis players you'd most like to meet?

Roger Federer is also someone who is a legend of tennis. He had such skill and grace when he played. On the women's side, I actually think Aryna Sabalenka at the moment is very powerful and the way she plays the game is quite aggressive, which I love. She looks like she completely backs herself on the court, so I admire that.

Do you remember the first professional tennis match you saw live?

I'm pretty sure it was at the Brisbane International in 2017. I would have been 17 and remember seeing Milos Raonic, the tall Canadian guy, play Kei Nishikori. That was my first live tennis match.

As a professional athlete, what impresses you most when watching tennis?

Tennis is obviously a physically demanding sport, but you also have to concentrate for such a long period of time. If you let your mind wander, that's when you can let the match slip. So it's not about your physical ability, it's about keeping it together mentally. I think those players that can control their emotions the best and have the best belief in themselves are the ones that are able to perform. So I really admire that these athletes can stay focused for such a long period of time. My longest race lasts eight minutes. They can be out there sometimes for four or five hours, so that really impresses me.

Finally, can you please finish this sentence for us:

Tennis is fun because ... You can go and watch it with your friends.

> Read more interviews from our Celebrity Match series

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!