Celebrity Match with Tim Davies

Tim Davies is an Australian media personality.

Across a professional career spanning 20 years, he has worked as a presenter and producer on television and radio.

He is best known for delivering high-energy live crosses on the Nine Network's Today Show, having been the breakfast television program's weather presenter since 2020. This role sees him report live from Melbourne Park during the Australian Open each summer.

Davies reflects on his favourite tennis experiences in our Celebrity Match series ...

Tell us about your tennis experience. Do you play?

I did go to a tennis camp as a kid during my school holidays and I loved it. Clearly my ability was not quite up to scratch, but tennis is one of those sports where you can pick up a racquet, have a hit and still be social and have fun at any age or stage.

Who are your favourite tennis players to watch?

I love watching the tennis, especially the Australian Open. With Channel Nine being the home of the tennis broadcast, we get to go down and take it all in. I'm a bit old school in terms of enjoying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. I've always loved watching their matches. But at the same time, seeing some of the new talents coming through is remarkable.

With your job, you get to experience the Australian Open up close and personal. What have been some of the highlights?

Anytime you get to go on court at Rod Laver Arena during the middle of the Open. But also seeing all the other activations and different ways that tennis is reaching out to the community with different styles of the games for children and adults, that's also really fun. I think Cardio Tennis is a great idea - I need to do more of that! It's a good way to get fit and involved in the game.

If you could meet and interview any player from tennis history, who would you choose?

Probably John McEnroe because he's such a loose unit. You just never know where he might go or what could annoy him or fire him up, so that would be a whole heap of fun.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!