Gadecki upsets Grand Slam champion at Guadalajara

Olivia Gadecki scores a big first-round victory against American Sloane Stephens at a WTA 500 tournament in Mexico.

Tuesday 10 September 2024
Leigh Rogers
Guadalajara, Mexico
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Olivia Gadecki of Australia plays a forehand in their round one singles match against Sloane Stephens of the United States during the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 16, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Olivia Gadecki has scored an impressive victory in the opening round of a WTA 500 tournament in Guadalajara.

The 22-year-old Australian triumphed 6-4 6-3 against American Sloane Stephens, a former world No.3 and the US Open 2017 champion.

Gadecki, who earned a spot in the draw as a qualifier, served six aces and broke Stephens' serve five times in the 85-minute encounter.


This is Gadecki's fifth career WTA main-draw win and her first since the Brisbane International in January.

It is her third career top-100 victory and her first in a completed match since stunning world No.4 Sofia Kenin as an unranked wildcard at a WTA tournament in Melbourne in February 2021.

This propels world No.152 Gadecki into a second-round showdown with the tournament's second seed, world No.11 Danielle Collins.

Australian Kimberly Birrell, who also qualified at Guadalajara, plays her first-round match against Japan's Ena Shibahara tomorrow.

Aussies in action - Guadalajara

RESULTS
Women's singles, first round
[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP
Women's singles, first round
[Q] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [Q] Ena Shibahara (JPN)

Women's singles, second round
[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [2] Danielle Collins (USA)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!