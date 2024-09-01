De Minaur downs Evans to set all-Aussie fourth round at US Open

If there are physical challenges for Alex de Minaur at the US Open, his trademark determination appears stronger than ever.

With a 6-3 6-7(4) 6-0 6-0 win over Brit Dan Evans, the No.1 Australian moved into the US Open final 16 for the fourth time in his career.

Even more impressive is that De Minaur is contesting his first singles tournament since suffering a hip injury that forced his withdrawal from the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The 25-year-old has admitted in New York that with his fitness "not 100 per cent", he has adjusted his game to manage the injury.

Yet the athletic Australian was ultimately the more composed competitor as he completed victory over Evans in two hours and 48 minutes.

"I'm super proud of what I've been able to achieve this year. It's been tough coming back from injury," said De Minaur, who reached the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows in 2020.

Evans entered the third-round encounter with physical challenges of his own to manage, with his first-round upset of No.23 seed Karen Khachanov spanning five hours and 35 minutes in the longest recorded match in tournament history.

And while the Brit followed up with a straight-sets win over Argentia's Mariano Navone, he couldn't match the early energy that De Minaur brought to their fourth professional match.

De Minaur's 18 winners - compared to six from Evans - told the story of the 51-minute first-set, which saw the 10th-seeded Australian edge ahead with decisive breaks in the seventh and ninth games.

There were signs that De Minaur's preparation for a 29th main-draw appearance at a major had been far from ideal as an uncharacteristic error-riddled service game late in the second set provided Evans with a chance to serve to level the match.

While he didn't seize his first opportunity, the Brit produced some characteristic shot-making to secure the set in the tiebreak.

From there, however, Evans' plan to claim a fourth straight-match win over the Australian quickly deteriorated. With the 184th-ranked Brit treated for injury in the early sit-downs, De Minaur ran way with the 30th-minute third set.

De Minaur eventually made it 12 games straight as he sealed his progress to an all-Australian encounter with Jordan Thompson.

"The first thing we should show is a lot of respect to Dan. He's an ultimate competitor. He could have easily pulled out, the body was obviously not feeling well but he stayed out there and tried his best, so I really appreciate it," said De Minaur.

"We've had some great battles and obviously he's gotten the better of me on many occasions so I'm happy I was able to get one on the board."

De Minaur becomes the first Australian man to reach the fourth round of every Grand Slam in a single season since Lleyton Hewitt did so in 2004.

It's rarified company, with only seven Australian men in total achieving that feat in the Open era.

FINE COMPANYAlex de Minaur becomes one of only seven Australian men to reach the fourth round of every Grand Slam in a season in the game's modern era. Alex de Minaur 2024 Joh Newcombe 1969 Lleyton Hewitt 2004 Tony Roche 1969 Roy Emerson 1969 Fred Stolle 1969 Rod Laver 1969

With Popyrin and Thompson also advanced to the fourth round, it marks the best first time that three Australian men have progressed so far in New York since 1988.

"It's so good for Australian tennis to show what we're capable of," said a delighted De Minaur.

"Alexei putting on a show last night, beating Novak. Jordan playing some incredible tennis. It's a pity we've got to play each other."

RESULTS

Men's singles, third round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Dan Evans (GBR) 6-3 6-7(4) 6-0 6-0

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [30] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 7-5 6-2 7-6(5)

[1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) d Chris O'Connell (AUS) 6-1 6-4 6-2

COMING UP

Men's singles, fourth round

[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [20] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Jordan Thompson (AUS)

