Ebden and Peers to go for Olympic gold

Matt Ebden and John Peers are set to make history after defeating No.3 seeds Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul of the United States in the men's doubles semifinals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Aussie pair are on track to break a 28-year gold medal drought for Australia in Olympic tennis.

The last time Australia topped the podium at an Olympic Games was at Atlanta 1996, with the legendary doubles pairing of Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde, known as the "The Woodies".

In a commanding performance on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, Ebden and Peers defeated the American team in straight sets, securing their place in the final, where they will play off for the gold medal.

Ebden and Peers showcased their superior teamwork and tactical prowess, winning 7-5 6-2.

"We just kept pressing, creating the pressure. Then executed enough and maybe they felt that pressure. That was key, to stay on top of them," Ebden said.

The first set was tightly contested, with both pairs holding their serves consistently. The score progressed evenly with both teams exchanging games up to 5-5. At 6-5, Ebden and Peers capitalised on their break opportunities, securing the set.

The second set saw Ebden and Peers elevate their game, quickly advancing to a 4-0 lead and maintaining their momentum throughout. Fritz and Paul struggled to keep up, managing only two more games.

With a guaranteed medal, the Australian pair show no signs of slowing down.

"It's great to have a guarantee of a medal, but we know there's one more to go," Ebden said.

"Obviously we want to win. That's why we're here. So you've got to enjoy the moment, then focus on recovery and prepare to go again tomorrow."

For Ebden and Peers, the victorious moment was made even more special by a celebration shared with their children; John's two daughters, Ellie and Harper, and Matt's son Harvey.

"I mean my girls especially wanted me to come home with a medal and now they're guaranteed one which is really something special," Peers said.

"To be able to have friends and family here is just something we dream of."

Added Ebden: "They (his daughters) were going to be staying up and talking about it in school and now they get to be here and live it. I hope they can remember this the rest of their life."

In Saturday's gold medal match at Court Philippe-Chatrier, Ebden and Peers will face another American duo in No.4 seeds Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Krajicek and Ram defeated Brazilians Thiago Monteiro and Thiago Seyboth Wild in the first round, before overcoming Spanish pair Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, then Czech's Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek in the semifinals.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Tennis Day 7 results

Men's doubles

SF: Matt Ebden / John Peers (AUS) d [3] Taylor Fritz / Tommy Paul (USA) 7-5 6-2

Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Tennis Day 8

Men's doubles

Gold medal match: Matt Ebden / John Peers (AUS) v [4] Austin Krajicek / Rajeev Ram (USA) - 12.00pm Court Philippe-Chatrier