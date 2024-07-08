Popyrin believes De Minaur "can go all the way" at Wimbledon

Alexei Popyrin is backing his compatriot Alex de Minaur to "go all the way" at Wimbledon 2024.

"I think he can cause damage, honestly," Popyrin said after his career-best run at the All England Club came to an end with a gallant four-set loss to world No.2 Novak Djokovic in the third round.

"He's one of the most in-form players in the world right now and he can go out there and cause damage - and he should believe that."

The ninth-seeded De Minaur has advanced to the fourth round, matching his career-best result at the prestigious grass-court Grand Slam.

He next faces world No.34 Arthur Fils, a 20-year-old Frenchman enjoying a breakout Grand Slam run.

> READ: De Minaur eyeing spot in first Wimbledon quarterfinal

Only two higher-ranked opponents, world No.2 Novak Djokovic and world No.4 Alexander Zverev, remain in De Minaur's half of the draw.

"He can go all the way," Popyrin declared of his fellow Australian. "I feel like he's got a really good chance."

De Minaur is aiming to become the first Australian to win a Wimbledon men's singles title since Lleyton Hewitt in 2002.

The 25-year-old has already matched another of Hewitt's feats with his performance this tournament, becoming the first Australian man since his long-time mentor to reach the fourth round at four consecutive Grand Slams.

> READ: De Minaur accomplishes 19-year Grand Slam-first at Wimbledon 2024

Popyrin and De Minaur have been friends since their junior days and represented Australia together in the Junior Davis Cup Finals in 2015.

They will also team up in doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games later this month.

"I enjoy stepping on the court out there with him," Popyrin said looking ahead to their Olympics campaign.

"We're really good mates and we suit each other's games well. We just have to find a few tricks here or there and then maybe I think we've got a pretty good chance (of winning a medal)."

De Minaur's fourth-round match at Wimbledon will be broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport from 10pm AEST this evening.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!