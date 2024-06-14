Train with Taylah Preston: "Have fun, but work hard as well"

Taylah Preston is proving one to watch.

The 18-year-old from Perth has recorded a number of impressive results this year, helping her rise to a career-high singles ranking of world No.134.

A maiden Grand Slam main-draw appearance at Australian Open 2024 was a major highlight, as well as becoming the first Aussie teen to score a singles win on debut in the Billie Jean King Cup competition since Ash Barty.

Preston opens up on her some of her favourite tennis memories and her practice routines in our Train with the Pros series.

You made your Australian Open main-draw debut earlier this year, can you remember your first experience of the tournament as a fan?

I came to the tournament to play Super 10s when I was nine and I remember it being the coolest thing ever. Dasha (Daria Saville) came and did a Q&A with us, which I thought that was pretty cool. Obviously, the Aussie Open is a very special event for Australians.

During that first experience, did you imagine you'd be back at the tournament less than 10 years later playing in the main draw?

I don't know if I would have thought about that when I was nine. I mean, obviously, my dream was always to play in the Australian Open, but I think if I knew at nine that I'd be able to do that, I'd be pretty happy.

What are your goals for the 2024 season?

Definitely to improve my ranking and to play at all four of the Grand Slams, I think that would be awesome.

Brad Dyer has coached Taylah Preston since she was eight years old 🥹



In this week's Coaching Spotlight, Dyer takes us through his journey with the Aussie rising star and how he has evolved as a coach alongside her.https://t.co/J73t0wAn2n — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) May 22, 2024

Do you have a favourite time of day to practice?

When I'm back home I like to practice nice and early, but it doesn't really bother me too much.

Do you have a favourite part of your game to work on?

I think everything can always be worked on. My serve is something I'm always trying to get better and tweak in ways so that I can improve it.

Do you have a least favourite part of your game to work on?

Not really, no.





Can you recall the first opportunity you had to practise with a professional player?

I hit with Storm (Hunter) when I was about 13 in Perth. I was super excited and the fact that Storm was hitting with me was, for me, really cool. She's such a nice person.

Is there any player on tour you'd love to have the opportunity to hit with?

Not really, I don't think there's anyone in particular. It's always great to practice with any of the top players and really helps.

Are there any particular practice sessions that you've had that stand out as most memorable?

I got to practice with Marketa Vondrousova in January. She's the reigning Wimbledon champion, so that was pretty cool.

Is there anyone from tennis history you'd love to have the chance to hit with?

It would be cool to practice with Roger Federer, just to see how clean he hits the ball that close.

What advice would you share with an aspiring player on how to get the most out of a training session?

I'd say have fun, but work hard as well. You need to be able to do that if you want to have a good session and improve.

Finally, if you had five minutes remaining in a practice session and could do anything you wish, what would you choose?

Not running (laughs). Maybe I'd finish with some slices, that's something I need to work on.

