Australian teams set for 2024 ITF World Junior Tennis qualifying event

Six promising junior athletes have been selected to represent Australia at the 2024 ITF World Junior Tennis Asia/Oceania Qualifying event in Malaysia.
This annual international team competition sees the world's best 14-and-under athletes compete for national glory.
The girls' competition runs in Kuching from 18-23 March, followed by the boys' event from 25-30 March.
The Australians are among 16 national teams hoping to earn a coveted spot at the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals, held in the Czech Republic from 5-10 August.
Emilie Chen, who won the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite Trophy in January, leads the Australian girls' team.
Jennifer Ott, the winner of the 14/u singles title at the 2023 Australian Junior Hardcourt Championships in October, and Vesna Marinkov, the younger sister of Australia's No.2-ranked junior boy Pavle Marinkov, will also don the green and gold.
|Australian 14/u girls' team
|Player
|Age
|Emilie Chen (NSW)
|14
|Jennifer Ott (NSW)
|13
|Vesna Marinkov (NSW)
|13
|Team captain: Genevieve Lorbergs
|Team manager: Greg Royle
Lucas Han, the winner of the 14/u singles title at the Australian Junior Grasscourt Championships in January, spearheads the boys' team.
He is joined by Heaton Pann, the runner-up at the Australian Junior Grasscourt Championships, and Taiki Takizawa, who impressively won eight matches to claim a 14/u singles title as a qualifier on the Tennis Europe Junior Tour in January.
|Australian 14/u boys' team
|Player
|Age
|Lucas Han (Qld)
|14
|Heaton Pann (Qld)
|13
|Taiki Takizawa (Qld)
|13
|Team captain: Paul Vassallo
|Team manager: Darren Moore
"Junior tours provide an exceptional and unique opportunity for young players to learn and grow on and off the court," said Rohan Fisher, Tennis Australia's Manager - Tours, Camps and College.
"As well as representing Australia and competing against the best junior players in the Asia/Oceania region, the athletes will learn pivotal life skills and enjoy an experience that will assist in their long-term development as players and people.
"Good luck to all of the selected athletes, we're sure you'll make Australia proud."
