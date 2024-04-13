Australian 14-and-under girls' team soaking up Billie Jean King Cup experience

It has been a memorable few weeks for rising stars Jennifer Ott, Vesna Marinkov and Emilie Chen.

The trio recently represented Australia in the 14-and-under girls' competition at the ITF World Junior Tennis Asia-Oceania qualifying event in Malaysia, where they managed to secure a place in the 16-nation finals in August.

This week they are taking part in a four-day junior camp at the Queensland Tennis Centre, where they have been spending time with Australia's Billie Jean King Cup team.

"It's a great opportunity and good to see behind-the-scenes with the media and how the players deal with everything," Ott said.

> READ MORE: Australia's Billie Jean King Cup team inspiring the next generation

The 13-year-old from Sydney is feeling extra inspired after her own recent experience donning the green and gold.

"It was my first experience representing Australia on a team and it was really enjoyable," Ott said of competing in Malaysia.

"The team aura around you, it's hard to describe. It's just such a good feeling and it meant so much to me."

Marinkov, a 14-year-old from Sydney, agreed representing Australia was a memory she would cherish forever.

"It's been a dream of mine for ages, before I can even remember. To have done that, I'm pretty proud of myself," she revealed.

"Competing in a hot and humid country was definitely something new to me, but I enjoyed it."

It also proved a valuable learning experience for Chen, who won the Australian Open Asia-Elite Pacific Trophy in January.

"It was really nice to see the level right now for juniors internationally, because normally I just play junior tournaments in Australia," said the 14-year-old from Sydney.

"It was nice to represent my country and show the other countries what Australia has got. I learned that working with your team is the most important. It's a team effort."

> READ: Rising Aussie juniors excited to learn at Billie Jean King Cup camp

Team building has been a key focus at this week's camp, which concludes today as Australia looks to seal victory against Mexico in the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifier tie at Pat Rafter Arena.

Final tickets are still available through Ticketmaster, with adult prices starting at $20, concessions from $16, kids from $5 and family passes (two adults and two children) starting at $45.

> BUY NOW: Billie Jean King Cup tickets

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!