De Minaur returns to winning form in Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Alex de Minaur has made a winning start at the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam, with a business-like win over Sebastian Korda.

De Minaur, who at world No.11 is the No.5 seed at the ATP 500 tournament, required 83 minutes to record his 6-4 6-3 win.

Withstanding 11 aces and recording five of his own, De Minaur saved all four break points he faced against world No.33 Korda.

"It was probably a match where we both didn't play our best level. It's always difficult coming into a new tournament," De Minaur told the ATP Tour.

"It was my first time hitting on centre court and it felt like a couple of balls were skidding out there. I'm happy with the effort. I got through, Seb's a talented player and he was a very tricky opponent today."

In a impressive start to the 2024 season, De Minaur recorded his seventh match win against just two losses.

He'll aim to maintain his winning form against qualifier David Goffin in the second round.



Aussies in action - Rotterdam

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-4 6-3 Men's singles, first roundd Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] David Goffin (BEL)

Delray Beach, USA

Jordan Thompson has added another match win to an impressive 2024 record, progressing in straight sets against Dan Evans at the Delray Beach Open in Florida.

Thompson, a semifinalist at Brisbane at the start of the year and quarterfinalist at last week's Dallas Open, completed his 7-5 6-0 victory over the Brit in 132 minutes.

Winning 25 of 27 first serves against the seventh-seeded Evans, Thompson recorded eight aces, only two double faults and saved the lone break point that he faced.

It was Thompson's eighth win, against 12 matches contested, this year.

Rinky Hijikata also made a successful start at the ATP 250 tournament, claiming a 6-2 1-6 6-1 victory over Britain's Liam Broady.

It was a tougher first round for Max Purcell and Aleksandar Vukic, who exited to Zachary Svajda and Constant Lestienne respectively.

Aussies in action - Delray Beach

Men's singles, first round) d [7] Dan Evans (GBR) 7-5 6-0d Liam Broady (GBR) 6-2 1-6 6-1Zachary Svajda (USA) d) 7-5 6-3Constant Lestienne (FRA) d6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Alex Michelsen (USA)



Men's singles, second round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [6] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!