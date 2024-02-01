Rodionova charges into Thailand Open singles quarterfinals

Hua Hin, Thailand

Arina Rodionova has continued her winning run at the Thailand Open, moving into the singles quarterfinals after scoring a three-set victory against China's Zhuoxuan Bai.

The 34-year-old Australian finished strongly to score a 3-6 6-1 6-0 victory against the world No.90 at the WTA 250 tournament.

"I just stopped thinking so much, which is better in every sport," Rodionova said on how she bounced back from losing the opening set.

"I'm pretty happy. I just relaxed and was going for it and things were going my way in the second and then I got on a bit of roll in the third."

It is Rodionova's fourth top-100 win of the season (and her second this week). This equals the most she has ever recorded in a single calendar year.

This propels the world No.101 into her second career WTA singles quarterfinal - and her first since July 2017.

"I'm excited," Rodionova said about her upcoming quarterfinal showdown with the second seed and defending champion Zhu Lin.

"The last couple of years, I haven't played and then I was coming back and just playing lower tournaments all over the world.

"I'm just happy to be here."

Rodionova is now projected to break into the world's top 100 in singles next week, making her the oldest player to achieve this feat.

She is also enjoying success in doubles this week alongside China's Yuan Yue, progressing to her first WTA-level semifinal since April 2021.

"I've been playing singles one day, doubles the next so it's been okay," Rodionova said of managing the workload in Hua Hin's humid conditions.

"Tomorrow might be a bit tough as I have two matches, but it's a good problem to have. I'd rather that than that I was on my way to my next tournament, so I'll take it."

Rodionova is a former doubles champion at the tournament, scooping the 2020 title alongside Storm Hunter.

Aussies in action - Hua Hin

RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

Arina Rodionova (AUS) d Bai Zhuoxuan (CHN) 3-6 6-1 6-0

COMING UP

Women's singles, quarterfinals

Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [2] Zhu Lin (CHN)

Women's doubles, semifinals

Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Yuan Yue (CHN) v [1] Miyu Kato (JPN)/Aldila Sutjiadi (INA)

Linz, Austria

Ellen Perez and her American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have advanced to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 500 tournament in Linz.

The top-seeded duo survived a test from Ekaterina Alexandrova and Sabrina Santamaria in the quarterfinals, managing to edge out a 3-6 7-6(3) [10-5] victory.

The all-Italian combination of Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Martina Trevisan await in the semifinals.

This is a welcome return to form for world No.11 Melichar-Martinez and world No.12 Perez, following two first-round exits during the Australian summer.

Aussies in action - Linz

RESULTS

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Ekaterina Alexandrova/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) 3-6 7-6(3) [10-5]

COMING UP

Women's singles, semifinals

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)/Martina Trevisan (ITA)

