Tomjlanovic: "I feel like I'm on the right track"

Ajla Tomljanovic is feeling positive, despite her Australian Open 2024 singles campaign ending in the second round.

"I feel like I should be angry, but I'm really chilled because it didn't feel like I did something crazy wrong," the 30-year-old said after losing to world No.10 Jelena Ostapenko in three sets.

"I actually feel like I can learn a lot from this match."

After winning only seven points in a one-sided opening set, a gritty Tomljanovic managed to extend the encounter to a deciding set.

"I am proud of the fact that after a tough, I don't know, it was like 20 minutes first set, I still fought back," she said.

"At one point I was just swinging so hard because there was no way to defend those balls that she hits.

"In the end it was just a few points here or there."

Currently ranked No.271 and contesting only her seventh tournament in her return from knee surgery last January, Tomljanovic understands patience is important.

"When I do think back to 12 months ago, I just feel lucky that I'm here because nothing is granted once you go through something like that," she acknowledged.

"I'm pretty happy with where I'm at and how I've responded under pressure really, because as much as I'm kind of coming back, I did expect myself to play well.

"I definitely think I just need more court time and it will come at some point ... I feel like I'm on the right track, but I have to keep working."

Tomljanovic's attention now turns to her Australian Open 2024 women's doubles campaign alongside fellow Australian Daria Saville.

The wildcards take on the No.2 seeds, world No.2 Elise Mertens and world No.6 Hsieh Su-wei, in the second round later today.

"I'm really hungry just to keep playing because my body is holding up well and I'm super happy about that," Tomljanovic said.

"I'm still in doubles, so the dream is not over yet."

