Tomjlanovic: "I feel like I'm on the right track"

Ajla Tomljanovic is feeling confident she can return to the top of the game following an encouraging performance at Australian Open 2024.

Friday 19 January 2024
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia
January 19: Ajla TOMLJANOVIC (AUS) in the player press conference during the 2024 Australian Open on Friday, January 19, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ VINCE CALIGIURI