Hunter celebrates singles breakthrough at Australian Open 2024

A decade has passed since Storm Hunter made her Grand Slam main-draw singles debut at the Australian Open.
In that time, a lot has happened. There's been career-threatening injuries, extended stints on the sidelines and even a brief retirement from singles.
The 29-year-old has, of course, thrived in doubles in recent seasons. She is a US Open champion, a Wimbledon finalist and the reigning world No.1.
Determined to prove herself as a singles contender too, Hunter's patience and hard work is finally paying off.
The world No.180, who earned her spot in the main-draw as a qualifier, recorded her first Australian Open main-draw singles win today.
In her sixth main-draw appearance at her home Grand Slam, Hunter made her long-awaited breakthrough with a 6-4 6-3 triumph against Italian Sara Errani.
"It means everything," Hunter beamed.
"I grew up watching the Australian Open and dreaming of playing here. I've had a lot of opportunities. I'm a little bit older, so I've played a few main draws and never got the win.
"To come through qualifying and win my first round in singles, it's a dream come true. I've kind of been waiting for it for a few years, so very happy to get it done here today."
Errani, currently ranked No.101, is a former world No.5 and Roland Garros finalist. Her best Australian Open result was reaching the quarterfinals in 2012.
The 36-year-old Errani is also an accomplished doubles player, winning five Grand Slam titles and peaking at world No.1.
It was Hunter who dictated their 89-minute encounter though, striking 44 winners to Errani's 19.
This effort propels Hunter into a second-round showdown with Germany's Laura Siegemund.
"I'm just enjoying every moment out here," Hunter said.
"To be able to do it in singles as well, it means I have a big schedule now - singles, doubles and mixed. But bring it on, it's a lot of fun."
Aussies in action - Australian Open
TODAY'S RESULTS
Women's singles, first round
[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) d Sara Errani (ITA) 6-4 6-3
[19] Elina Svitolina (UKR) d [WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-2 6-2
Magdalena Frech (POL) d [WC] Daria Saville (AUS) 6-7(5) 6-3 7-5
Men's singles, first round
[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Milos Raonic (CAN) 6-7(6) 6-3 2-0 ret.
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [WC] Marc Polmans (AUS) 6-3 7-6(3) 6-2
Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 3-6 7-6(3) 6-2 3-6 6-4
[9] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) d [Q] Omar Jasika (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-4 6-2
[24] Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-7(2) 7-6(8)
Luca Van Assche (FRA) d [WC] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-7(2) 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-3
COMING UP
Women's singles, first round
[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [11] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Sloane Stephens (USA)
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Petra Martic (CRO)
Women's singles, second round
[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) v Laura Siegemund (GER)
> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 women's singles draw
Men's singles, first round
Max Purcell (AUS) v [Q] Mate Valkusz (HUN)
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Sebastian Ofner (AUT)
[WC] James McCabe (AUS) v Alex Michelsen (USA)
Men's singles, second round
[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [1] Novak Djokovic (SRB)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [7] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)
Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [16] Ben Shelton (USA)
> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 men's singles draw
