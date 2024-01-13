Champions crowned at 2024 Rafa Nadal Tour Australian Masters

Four Australian juniors have won a once-in-a-lifetime trip to train for two weeks at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain.

This is a prize for winning their respective age groups at Rafa Nadal Tour Australian Masters event in Melbourne this week, which was played at Parkville's Royal Park Tennis Club.

The winners represent four different states across Australia, with Ceressa Jackson (Qld) and Novak Palombo (Vic) triumphant in the 12/u event, and Brooke Komorowski (NSW) and George Diable (WA) taking home the trophies in the 14/u finals.

Eight Rafa Nadal Tour state events were held throughout 2023, with all winners, as well as recipients of the Value Trophy, invited to compete at the Rafa Nadal Tour Australian Masters.

"We had a brilliant week here in Melbourne for the Rafa Nadal Tour Australian Masters event, with more than 60 players turning out to compete for a chance to win a trip to Spain to train at one of the best academies in the world," Rafa Nadal Tour Australian Masters organiser David Boyes said.

Competitors also took part at a coaching clinic with former world No.1 Carlos Moya, who now works with Rafael Nadal, at Melbourne Park on Friday.

"It was such a great experience for our players who came from every state and territory," Boyes said.

"Sadly Rafa himself won't be competing at the Australian Open this year, but he remains a great inspiration for a lot of our young players in both attitude and behaviour, and I'm sure they will remember this week for a long time."

Rafa Nadal Tour Australian Masters

12/u boys' singles final: [2] Novak Palombo (Vic) d [4] Sebastian Lavorato (NSW) 6-2 6-3

12/u girls' singles final: [1] Ceressa Jackson (Qld) d [3] Ke-Chieh Hsu (Qld) 6-4 3-6 [10-8]

14/u boys' singles final: [1] George Diable (WA) d [3] Ethan Domingo (NSW) 6-4 6-2

14/u girls' singles final: [1] Brooke Komorowski (NSW) d [2] Sofia Savic (Qld) 6-1 6-0

