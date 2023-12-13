Mihulka motivated to shine at 2023 December Showdown

Bridget Mihulka has many reasons to be motivated at this week's 2023 December Showdown.

The 16-year-old Victorian is competing in the 16/u Australian Junior Tour Masters, where she is hoping a strong performance could boost her chances of receiving a wildcard in the Australian Open junior competition this summer.

"If I can win this event and get in, that would be great," Mihulka said.

"AO juniors is definitely a goal I want to achieve."

Mihulka is also aiming to defend her title at this week's 16/u doubles event, having saluted at Melbourne Park last December alongside New South Wales' Ava-Monet Sycamore.

"There's a little bit of pressure, but I think we can handle it and hopefully defend our title," she said.

Mihulka made a promising start to her singles campaign today, scoring a 6-3 6-2 victory against New South Wales' Angela Huang in her opening round-robin match.

"I thought I played pretty well," said Mihulka, who names Australian Open 2023 finalist Elena Rybakina as her biggest inspiration.

"It's tough in these conditions. It is hot, windy and then it rained half way through the match. But overall I think I played pretty well, I'm happy."

Thankfully, the Maribyrnong talent is experienced in dealing with Melbourne's unpredictable weather.

She also acclimatised to the conditions at Melbourne Park last week, where she performed well in the 18/u Australian Championships.

As a wildcard entry, Mihulka upset a seeded opponent in the singles competition and progressed to the doubles quarterfinals.

"It does a little bit," Mihulka said when asked if those efforts provide added confidence for her title chances this week.

"The level was really good. This week I'll hopefully be able to carry it through and play just as well.

"To win is obviously the goal, but I just want to do as well as I can, play as well as I can and see how far I go."

> FOLLOW: Live scores from the 2023 December Showdown

16/U AUSTRALIAN JUNIOR TOUR MASTERS

TODAY'S RESULTS

Girls' singles, round-robin

[1] Giselle Guillen (NSW) d Amy Findlay (WA) 6-0 6-1

[2] Gabrielle Villegas (Vic) d [Q] Zahna Assi (Vic) 6-1 6-0

[4] Alice Stevens (WA) d Ava-Monet Sycamore (NSW) 6-2 7-6(5)

[5] Diana Badalyan (SA) d Ruby Ward (Vic) 6-1 2-6 [10-5]

[6] Bridget Mihulka (Vic) d [Q] Angela Huang (NSW) 6-3 6-2

[7] Rianna Alame (NSW) d [Q] Sahla McElwaine (Qld) 6-0 6-2

[8] Ava Beck (Vic) d [Q] Maria-Sheba Mukama (Vic) 6-0 6-1

Alicia Dale (Tas) d [3] Kristina Tai (SA) 3-6 6-4 [10-7]

Boys' singles, round-robin

[1] Jerome Estephan (NSW) d [Q] Tristan McIntosh (NSW) 6-1 6-3

[2] Daniel Jovanovski (Vic) d [LL] Stas Adam Majewski (NSW) 6-4 6-1

[3] Lachlan McFadzean (NSW) d [Q] Dimitri Bagaric (Vic) 6-1 6-1

[5] Michael Korobitsin (Vic) d [Q] Ashton Chan (NSW) 6-4 6-1

[7] Chase Zhao (NSW) d [Q] Sam Simmonds (Vic) 6-2 6-4

[8] Jack White (Qld) d [Q] Felix Harrop (NSW) 6-2 2-6 [10-5]

Luca Connaughton (Vic) d [4] Ashton McLeod (NSW) 3-6 7-5 [10-7]

Oscar Andrews (ACT) d [6] Myron Papadimitriou (NSW) 2-6 7-6(5) [10-8]



> VIEW: 16/u Australian Junior Tour Masters draws