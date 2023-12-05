Volunteers set for recognition at 2023 Australian Tennis Awards

Three hard-working members of the Australian tennis community have been nominated for this year's Volunteer Achievement Award.

Tuesday 05 December 2023
Leigh Rogers
Volunteer achievement winner Julie Polkinghorne (SA) with Ash Barty and Casey Dellacqua during the Newcombe Medal at the Palladium Ballroom in Melbourne on Monday, December 12, 2022. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ GEORGE SAL

Volunteers often don't expect recognition - but that doesn't mean their hard work should go unacknowledged.

The Volunteer Achievement category at the annual Australian Tennis Awards honours volunteers within tennis who foster relationships within and between their club and the community, and recognises the contribution they make to the sport, specifically in the area of delivering more active players.

The 2023 finalists are:

Hayden Eastwood (Vic): As President of the Castlemaine Lawn Tennis Club in regional Victoria, Eastwood has helped develop the club's five-year strategic plan and introduce new programs to foster an inclusive environment for marginalised segments of their local community.

Rod Lang (NSW): A dedicated committee member at the Empire Bay Tennis Club on New South Wales' Central Coast, Lang is actively involved in managing the club's competition and social activities. His efforts have attracted many new members and greatly improved the club's financial position.

Brendon Oliver-Ewen (Tas): Oliver-Ewan is a founding member of Hobart Out Tennis (HOT), Tasmania's first LGBTI tennis club. He has held many different roles within the club and continues to work tirelessly to break down participation barriers and promote tennis as an inclusive sport.

The award winner will be announced at the 2023 Australian Tennis Awards, held at Melbourne's Crown Casino, on Monday 11 December.

Australian Tennis AwardsHonour rollVolunteer Achievement
2022Julie Polkinghorne (SA)
2021Liz Tektonopoulos (Vic)
2020Not presented
2019Darren Wunderer (SA)
2018John Pick (SA)
2017James Edwards (WA)
2016Kathy Brummitt (NT)
2015Lyn Duffy (Vic)
2014Wendy Hudson (NSW)
2013Gaye Hayes (WA)
2012Anne Baldwin (Vic)
2011Tom Hancy (Vic)
2010Ross and Allen Smythe (Qld)

