Volunteers set for recognition at 2023 Australian Tennis Awards

Volunteers often don't expect recognition - but that doesn't mean their hard work should go unacknowledged.

The Volunteer Achievement category at the annual Australian Tennis Awards honours volunteers within tennis who foster relationships within and between their club and the community, and recognises the contribution they make to the sport, specifically in the area of delivering more active players.

The 2023 finalists are:

Hayden Eastwood (Vic): As President of the Castlemaine Lawn Tennis Club in regional Victoria, Eastwood has helped develop the club's five-year strategic plan and introduce new programs to foster an inclusive environment for marginalised segments of their local community.

Rod Lang (NSW): A dedicated committee member at the Empire Bay Tennis Club on New South Wales' Central Coast, Lang is actively involved in managing the club's competition and social activities. His efforts have attracted many new members and greatly improved the club's financial position.

Brendon Oliver-Ewen (Tas): Oliver-Ewan is a founding member of Hobart Out Tennis (HOT), Tasmania's first LGBTI tennis club. He has held many different roles within the club and continues to work tirelessly to break down participation barriers and promote tennis as an inclusive sport.

The award winner will be announced at the 2023 Australian Tennis Awards, held at Melbourne's Crown Casino, on Monday 11 December.



Australian Tennis AwardsHonour rollVolunteer Achievement 2022 Julie Polkinghorne (SA) 2021 Liz Tektonopoulos (Vic) 2020 Not presented 2019 Darren Wunderer (SA) 2018 John Pick (SA) 2017 James Edwards (WA) 2016 Kathy Brummitt (NT) 2015 Lyn Duffy (Vic) 2014 Wendy Hudson (NSW) 2013 Gaye Hayes (WA) 2012 Anne Baldwin (Vic) 2011 Tom Hancy (Vic) 2010 Ross and Allen Smythe (Qld)

