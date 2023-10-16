Junior ranking movers: Emerson Jones makes top-10 debut

Gold Coast teen Emerson Jones skyrockets into the world's top 10 in the ITF junior rankings after winning her biggest career title in Japan.

Monday 16 October 2023
Leigh Rogers
Australia
National Tennis Academy player Emerson Jones at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ JASON O BRIEN
Junior girls

Emerson Jones makes her top-10 debut in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings this week.

The 15-year-old won the biggest junior singles title of her career in Tokyo last week, triumphing at an ITF J500 tournament in Osaka.

This is one of the biggest junior tournaments in the world, outside of the four Grand Slam events.

Jones, who swept through the draw without dropping a set, is the youngest Australian girl to win a junior title at this level since Ash Barty.

The Gold Coast teen is a National Tennis Academy athlete and is coached by David Taylor, the esteemed former mentor of Alicia Molik and Sam Stosur.

Jones becomes the third Australian girl to achieve a top-10 junior ranking since the introduction of combined rankings in 2004 (which counts both singles and doubles results).

Barty and Perth talent Taylah Preston, who achieved the feat last year, are the other Australian juniors to reach the top 10.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerAgeRankMove
Emerson Jones15No.10+5
Maya Joint17No.30+1
Roisin Gilheany18No.800
Lily Taylor17No.960
Melisa Ercan18No.100-3
Lily Fairclough18No.152-36
Kimiko Cooper15No.208-6
Zara Larke18No.250-58
Kristina Tai16No.257+39
Isabella Crossman16No.2990
Junior boys

Rohan Hazratwala climbs into the Australian top 10 in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings.

The 16-year-old from Townsville claimed his third junior singles title of the season last week, triumphing at an ITF J60 tournament in Fiji.

Hazratwala also won the doubles title alongside compatriot Cruz Hewitt, the 14-year-old son of former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerAgeRankMove
Charlie Camus16No.320
Pavle Marinkov17No.370
Hayden Jones17No.390
Hugh Winter16No.116+21
Zachary Viiala18No.179-1
Jeremy Zhang18No.261+1
Ty Host16No.286-2
Jerome Estephan16No.322+31
Cruz Hewitt14No.333+10
Rohan Hazratwala16No.334+86

