Ebden advances to Shanghai Masters doubles final

Shanghai, China

Australian Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna have advanced to the doubles final at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai.

The fourth-seeded duo secured their spot with a 7-6(0) 4-6 [10-2] semifinal victory against French pair Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul.

It propels world No.8 Ebden and world No.7 Bopanna into their third ATP Masters 1000 final of the season, the most of any team.

Ebden, a two-time singles quarterfinalist in Shanghai, is thrilled to be enjoying a career-best doubles run at the tournament.

"I've been coming here a long time," said Ebden, who becomes only the second Australian doubles finalist in the tournament's 14-year history and first since John Peers in 2017.

"I've always traditionally played really here. Had some of my best singles results here."

Ebden and Bopanna will face the seventh seeds, Spaniard Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos, for the title.

It will be their second meeting of the season. World No.14 Granollers and world No.13 Zeballos won their only other clash, at the Canadian Masters in July, in three sets.

Regardless of tomorrow's final result, 35-year-old Ebden is guaranteed to climb to a career-high ranking of world No.6.

Aussies in action - Shanghai

RESULTS

Men's doubles, semifinals

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Sadio Doumbia (FRA)/Fabien Reboul (FRA) 7-6(0) 4-6 [10-2]

COMING UP

Men's doubles, final

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [7] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

