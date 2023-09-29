De Minaur saves three match points in China Open victory

Beijing, China

Alex de Minaur had to dig deep at an ATP 500 tournament in Beijing to keep his unbeaten record against former world No.1 Andy Murray in tact.

The 24-year-old Australian recovered from a 2-5 deficit in the final set, before eventually prevailing 6-3 5-7 7-6(6) in a two-hour and 53-minute tussle.

"I think, to be honest, we both didn't bring out best level today," De Minaur said.

"It was a scrap fest and was not pretty, but I am happy I was able to get my first win in a long time when I have saved some match points."

De Minaur saved two match points on his serve in the eighth game of the deciding set, then another a 5-6 in the tiebreak.

"I kept my head screwed on and I told myself to keep trying and to keep backing myself and eventually I was going to find my level," De Minaur said.

"I am very happy to turn that match around."

With this victory, De Minaur joins exclusive company as only the fourth player to score five consecutive wins against Murray.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the only other players to achieve this feat.

World No.12 De Minaur faces another big test in the second round at the China Open, where he'll face either American Tommy Paul or second seed Daniil Medvedev.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Beijing

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Andy Murray (GBR) 6-3 5-7 7-6(6)

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

Women's qualifying singles, first round

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [4] Mirra Andreeva

Men's doubles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jannik Sinner (ITA) v Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

Tokyo, Japan

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have advanced to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo.

The fourth seeds received a walkover from Russian duo Ekaterina Alexandrova and Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals.

This propels 27-year-old Perez into her ninth WTA-level semifinal of the season.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Tokyo

RESULTS

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Ekaterina Alexandrova/Anna Kalinskaya walkover

COMING UP

Women's doubles, semifinals

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR)/Ingrid Neel (EST)

Astana, Kazakhstan

John Peers has made a winning start at an ATP 250 tournament in Astana.

The 35-year-old teamed with Croatia's Mate Pavic to post a 6-3 7-6(2) opening-round doubles victory against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics and Czech Jiri Lehecka.

This is the first time that Peers has partnered Pavic, a former world No.1 and six-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Astana

RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

[4] John Peers (AUS)/Mate Pavic (CRO) d Marton Fucsovics (HUN)/Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 6-3 7-6(2)

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [5] Sebastian Korda (USA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[4] John Peers (AUS)/Mate Pavic (CRO) v TBC

