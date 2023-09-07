Jones secures semifinal spot at US Open 2023

Hayden Jones is proving he's a star on the rise at this year's US Open.
The 17-year-old from the Gold Coast has become the first Australian in nine years to advance to a boys' doubles semifinals at Flushing Meadows.
Jones and American partner Alexander Razeghi secured their semifinal spot with a hard-fought 6-7(1) 6-3 [11-9] victory against American duo Maxwell Exsted and Cooper Woestendick.
They tallied 27 winners across the 79-minute quarterfinal encounter.
This propels Jones into his first Grand Slam semifinal.
> READ: Hayden Jones - A rising star of Australian tennis
Jones, currently No.69 in the ITF World Tour junior rankings, is only the seventh Aussie to reach a boys' doubles semifinal in New York in the past 20 years.
|US Open boys' doublesAustralian semifinalists in past 20 years
|Player
|Year
|Carsten Ball
|2005
|Stephen Donald
|2007
|Greg Jones
|2007
|Nick Kyrgios
|2012
|Jordan Thompson
|2012
|Omar Jasika
|2014
|Hayden Jones
|2023
Sweden's Max Dahlin, a 17-year-old ranked No.42, and Estonia's Oliver Ojakaar, an 18-year-old ranked No.20, await in the semifinals.
Jones is aiming to become the first Australian to progress to a US Open boys' doubles final since Omar Jasika's title-winning run in 2014.
Aussies in action - US Open
RESULTS
Boys' doubles, quarterfinals
Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) d Maxwell Exsted (USA)/Cooper Woestendick (USA) 6-7(1) 6-3 [11-9]
COMING UP
Boys' doubles, semifinals
Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) v Max Dahlin (SWE)/Oliver Ojakaar (EST)
> VIEW: US Open 2023 boys' doubles draw
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!