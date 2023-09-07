Jones secures semifinal spot at US Open 2023

Hayden Jones is proving he's a star on the rise at this year's US Open.

The 17-year-old from the Gold Coast has become the first Australian in nine years to advance to a boys' doubles semifinals at Flushing Meadows.

Jones and American partner Alexander Razeghi secured their semifinal spot with a hard-fought 6-7(1) 6-3 [11-9] victory against American duo Maxwell Exsted and Cooper Woestendick.

They tallied 27 winners across the 79-minute quarterfinal encounter.

This propels Jones into his first Grand Slam semifinal.

Jones, currently No.69 in the ITF World Tour junior rankings, is only the seventh Aussie to reach a boys' doubles semifinal in New York in the past 20 years.

US Open boys' doublesAustralian semifinalists in past 20 years Player Year Carsten Ball 2005 Stephen Donald 2007 Greg Jones 2007 Nick Kyrgios 2012 Jordan Thompson 2012 Omar Jasika 2014 Hayden Jones 2023

Sweden's Max Dahlin, a 17-year-old ranked No.42, and Estonia's Oliver Ojakaar, an 18-year-old ranked No.20, await in the semifinals.

Jones is aiming to become the first Australian to progress to a US Open boys' doubles final since Omar Jasika's title-winning run in 2014.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Boys' doubles, quarterfinals

Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) d Maxwell Exsted (USA)/Cooper Woestendick (USA) 6-7(1) 6-3 [11-9]

COMING UP

Boys' doubles, semifinals

Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) v Max Dahlin (SWE)/Oliver Ojakaar (EST)

