Jones advances to boys' doubles quarterfinals at US Open 2023

Hayden Jones has become the first Australian to progress to a US Open boys' doubles quarterfinal in seven years.

The 17-year-old from the Gold Coast and American partner Alexander Razeghi scored an impressive 4-6 6-3 [10-8] second-round victory at Flushing Meadows today against third seeds Tomasz Berkieta and Henry Searle.

Berkieta, a 17-year-old from Poland, is ranked No.14 in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings and Searle, a 17-year-old Brit, is the world No.4 and reigning Wimbledon boys' singles champion.

But world No.69 Jones and world No.38 Razeghi, also 17, had their measure in a 71-minute encounter.

This propels Jones into his first Grand Slam quarterfinal and makes him the first Aussie to reach this stage in a boys' doubles draw in New York since Alexei Popyrin in 2016.

> READ: Hayden Jones - A rising star of Australian tennis

The winning run of Australian qualifier Pavle Marinkov came to an end in the boys' singles competition.

Second seed Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez of Mexico recorded a 6-4 6-4 victory against the 17-year-old Australian in their third-round showdown.

Australia's last remaining hopes in the girls' doubles draw have also been eliminated, with both Emerson Jones and Maya Joint bowing out in the second round.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Boys' singles, third round

[2] Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez (MEX) d [Q] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Boys' doubles, second round

Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) d [3] Tomasz Berkieta (POL)/Henry Searle (GBR) 4-6 6-3 [10-8]

Girls' doubles, second round

[1] Renata Jamrichova (SVK)/Kaitlin Quevedo (USA) d Maya Joint (AUS)/Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo (USA) 7-5 6-3

Hannah Klugman (GBR)/Mingge Xu (GBR) d [7] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Charo Esquiva Banuls (ESP) 6-0 6-1

COMING UP

Boys' doubles, quarterfinals

Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) v Maxwell Exsted (USA)/Cooper Woestendick (USA)

> VIEW: US Open 2023 boys' doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!