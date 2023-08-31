Saville serves up doubles victory at US Open 2023

Daria Saville has notched another impressive victory in her comeback from knee surgery.

The 29-year-old Australian and her Russian partner Irina Khromacheva have advanced to the second round in the US Open 2023 women's doubles competition.

They comfortably dismissed American wildcards Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig in first-round action today at Flushing Meadows.

Saville and Khromacheva lost only 10 points on serve and did not face a break point in their 6-2 6-2 victory.

It marks the first time in six years (since US Open 2017) that Saville has scored opening-round wins at a Grand Slam tournament in both singles and doubles.

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have made a commanding start to their US Open campaign too.

The No.3 seeds scored a 6-1 6-2 opening-round victory against Argentina's Nadia Podoroska and Egyptian Mayar Sherif.

World No.13 Perez and world No.11 Melichar-Martinez struck 25 winners to nine and were unbroken on serve in the swift 61-minute encounter.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez, who were US Open semifinalists last year, have now won seven of their past 10 matches.

In a major upset, second seeds Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens lost in the opening round.

American Danielle Collins and Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok posted a 6-4 6-3 victory against the Wimbledon 2023 finalists.

This is world No.3 Hunter's first opening-round doubles loss of the season.

In men's doubles action, French duo Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert proved too strong for Australian Alexei Popyrin and his Hungarian partner Marton Fucsovics.

Five-time major champions Mahut and Herbert recorded a 6-3 6-2 victory.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Women's doubles, first round

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Nadia Podoroska (ARG)/Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-1 6-2

Daria Saville (AUS)/Irina Khromacheva d [WC] Fiona Crawley (USA)/Carson Tanguilig (USA) 6-2 6-2

Danielle Collins (USA)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR) d [2] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-4 6-3

Men's doubles, first round

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)/Nicolas Mahut (FRA) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Women's doubles, second round

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Magda Linette (POL)/Bernarda Pera (USA)

Daria Saville (AUS)/Irina Khromacheva v [14] Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)

> VIEW: US Open 2023 women's doubles draw

Men's doubles, second round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Andrey Golubev (KAZ)/Roman Safiullin

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Tallon Griekspoor (NED) v Francisco Cabral (POR)/Rafael Matos (BRA)



> VIEW: US Open 2023 men's doubles draw

Mixed doubles, first round

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) v Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)

Storm Hunter (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Barbora Strycova (CZE)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)

> VIEW: US Open 2023 mixed doubles draw

