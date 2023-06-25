Melo and Peers capture first team doubles title in Halle

Halle, Germany

John Peers and Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo have been crowned the men's doubles champions at an ATP 500 tournament in Halle.

They secured their first team title with a hard-fought 7-6(3) 3-6 [10-6] final victory against Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

There was only a single break in the one-hour and 34-minute battle. However, world No.43 Melo and world No.36 Peers remained patient and took their chances in the deciding match tiebreak.





This is Peers' 27th career ATP doubles title and first since January 2022. It is also the 34-year-old Australian's first grass-court title in four years.

The consistent Peers has now won at least one tour-level title for the past 11 seasons.

Peers and Melo, a former world No.1, will continue their Wimbledon preparations at a grass-court tournament in Mallorca this week.

Aussies in action - Halle

RESULTS

Men's doubles, final

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) d Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) 7-6(3) 3-6 [10-6]

Birmingham, Great Britain

Storm Hunter and American partner Alycia Parks have finished runners-up at a WTA 250 tournament in Birmingham.

The first-time pairing advanced to the women's doubles final without dropping a set, but proved no match for Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk and Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the championship match.

The second-seeded Kostyuk and Krejcikova recorded a 6-2 7-6(7) victory to snatch the title.

This was world No.6 Hunter's 13th career WTA doubles final and her third this season.

Aussies in action - Birmingham

RESULTS

Women's doubles, final

[2] Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) d [3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Alycia Parks (USA) 6-2 7-6(7)

