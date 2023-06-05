Hunter and Mertens eliminated in doubles at Roland Garros

Australian Storm Hunter's career-best run in the women's doubles competition at Roland Garros has ended in the third round.

Monday 05 June 2023
Leigh Rogers
Paris, France
Australian Storm Hunter and Belgian Elise Mertens discuss tactics during a doubles tennis match between Australian-Belgian pair Hunter - Mertens and US pair Collins - Navarro, in the first round of the women's doubles at the Roland Garros French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, . BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE (Photo by BENOIT DOPPAGNE / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by BENOIT DOPPAGNE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens' title hopes have been dashed at Roland Garros.

The third-seeded duo bowed out in the third round of the women's doubles competition, losing to 15th seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.

The Russian pair recorded a 6-3 6-4 victory in Paris today, snapping world No.5 Hunter and world No.6 Mertens' seven-match winning streak.

This concludes a memorable Roland Garros for 28-year-old Hunter, who enjoyed career-best runs in each of the singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles competitions.

Across the three events, she recorded seven wins from 10 matches. A highlight came in singles, where she qualified and then posted her maiden Grand Slam main-draw victory.

> READ: Hunter determined to build on singles success at Roland Garros

Hunter's loss leaves Ellen Perez as the last Australian standing in the women's doubles competition.

World No.15 Perez is enjoying a career-best run of her own in Paris, having advanced to the quarterfinals alongside American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

The sixth seeds next play Czech Marie Bouzkova and Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo, who controversially advanced via a default in their last match when their opponent accidentally hit a ballkid.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS
Women's doubles, third round
[15] Veronika Kudermetova/Liudmila Samsonova d [3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 women's doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!