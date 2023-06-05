Emerson Jones continues winning run at Roland Garros

Emerson Jones has recorded another major milestone at Roland Garros.

A day after posting her first win in Paris, the 14-year-old from the Gold Coast has continued her impressive run in the girls' singles competition to advance to a Grand Slam third round for the first time.

Jones survived a spirited challenge from Japan's Hayu Kinoshita, before eventually prevailing 7-6(0) 2-6 6-3 in their second-round clash.

The world No.18's previous best junior Grand Slam singles result was reaching the second round in her debut at the Australian Open in January.

Jones, the highest-ranked 2008-born player in the world, now meets reigning Australian Open girls' singles champion Alina Korneeva in the third round.

Currently ranked No.3, the 15-year-old Korneeva peaked at world No.1 in the junior rankings last month.

In boys' singles action, Aussie qualifier Charlie Camus pushed a seeded opponent to three sets.

Japan's No.12 seed Rei Sakamoto finished strongly in a 6-7(7) 6-1 6-1 first-round victory against Camus.

It wasn't all bad news for the 16-year-old from Canberra, who later notched a first-round doubles win.

World No.50 Camus and Czech partner Jan Hrazdil needed only 50 minutes to record a 6-3 6-1 victory against Turkey's Atakan Karahan and Russian Danil Panarin.

Hayden Jones' doubles campaign, however, ended with a heart-breaking loss.

World No.43 Jones, the 16-year-old brother of Emerson, and American partner Kaylan Bigun led 7-0 in a deciding match tiebreak, but were unable to maintain this advantage.

Romanian Mihai Alexandru Coman and Sweden's Kevin Edengren roared back to win 6-4 6-7(3) [10-8].

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS

Girls' singles, second round

Emerson Jones (AUS) d Hayu Kinoshita (JPN) 7-6(0) 2-6 6-3

Boys' singles, first round

[12] Rei Sakamoto (JPN) d [Q] Charlie Camus (AUS) 6-7(7) 6-1 6-1

Boys' doubles, first round

Charlie Camus (AUS)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) d Atakan Karahan (TUR)/Danil Panarin 6-3 6-1

Mihai Alexandru Coman (ROU)/Kevin Edengren (SWE) d Hayden Jones (AUS)/Kaylan Bigun (USA) 6-4 6-7(3) [10-8]

COMING UP

Girls' singles, third round

Emerson Jones (AUS) v [3] Alina Korneeva

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 girls' singles draw

Girls' doubles, first round

Emerson Jones (AUS)/Hannah Klugman (GBR) v [2] Mayu Crossley (JPN)/Kaitlin Quevedo (USA)

Lily Taylor (AUS)/Jenny Lim (FRA) v Alexia Harmon (USA)/Valeria Ray (USA)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 girls' doubles draw

Boys' doubles, second round

Charlie Camus (AUS)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) v Volodymyr Iakubenko (UKR)/Vit Kalina (CZE)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 boys' doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!