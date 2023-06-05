Emerson Jones continues winning run at Roland Garros

Australia's Emerson Jones is through to the third round in the girls' singles competition at Roland Garros.

Monday 05 June 2023
Leigh Rogers
Paris, France
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 04: Emerson Jones of Australia plays a backhand against Ranah Akua Stoiber of Great Britain during the Girls Junior Singles First Round match on Day Eight of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Emerson Jones has recorded another major milestone at Roland Garros.

A day after posting her first win in Paris, the 14-year-old from the Gold Coast has continued her impressive run in the girls' singles competition to advance to a Grand Slam third round for the first time.

Jones survived a spirited challenge from Japan's Hayu Kinoshita, before eventually prevailing 7-6(0) 2-6 6-3 in their second-round clash.

The world No.18's previous best junior Grand Slam singles result was reaching the second round in her debut at the Australian Open in January.

Jones, the highest-ranked 2008-born player in the world, now meets reigning Australian Open girls' singles champion Alina Korneeva in the third round.

Currently ranked No.3, the 15-year-old Korneeva peaked at world No.1 in the junior rankings last month.

In boys' singles action, Aussie qualifier Charlie Camus pushed a seeded opponent to three sets.

Japan's No.12 seed Rei Sakamoto finished strongly in a 6-7(7) 6-1 6-1 first-round victory against Camus.

It wasn't all bad news for the 16-year-old from Canberra, who later notched a first-round doubles win.

World No.50 Camus and Czech partner Jan Hrazdil needed only 50 minutes to record a 6-3 6-1 victory against Turkey's Atakan Karahan and Russian Danil Panarin.

Hayden Jones' doubles campaign, however, ended with a heart-breaking loss.

World No.43 Jones, the 16-year-old brother of Emerson, and American partner Kaylan Bigun led 7-0 in a deciding match tiebreak, but were unable to maintain this advantage.

Romanian Mihai Alexandru Coman and Sweden's Kevin Edengren roared back to win 6-4 6-7(3) [10-8].

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS
Girls' singles, second round
Emerson Jones (AUS) d Hayu Kinoshita (JPN) 7-6(0) 2-6 6-3

Boys' singles, first round
[12] Rei Sakamoto (JPN) d [Q] Charlie Camus (AUS) 6-7(7) 6-1 6-1

Boys' doubles, first round
Charlie Camus (AUS)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) d Atakan Karahan (TUR)/Danil Panarin 6-3 6-1
Mihai Alexandru Coman (ROU)/Kevin Edengren (SWE) d Hayden Jones (AUS)/Kaylan Bigun (USA) 6-4 6-7(3) [10-8]

COMING UP
Girls' singles, third round
Emerson Jones (AUS) v [3] Alina Korneeva

Girls' doubles, first round
Emerson Jones (AUS)/Hannah Klugman (GBR) v [2] Mayu Crossley (JPN)/Kaitlin Quevedo (USA)
Lily Taylor (AUS)/Jenny Lim (FRA) v Alexia Harmon (USA)/Valeria Ray (USA)

Boys' doubles, second round
Charlie Camus (AUS)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) v Volodymyr Iakubenko (UKR)/Vit Kalina (CZE)

