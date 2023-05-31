Kubler's Roland Garros campaign comes to an end

A resurgent Fabio Fognini has eliminated Australian hope Jason Kubler at Roland Garros.

The 36-year-old Italian recorded a 6-4 7-6(5) 6-2 victory in their second-round encounter in Paris.

Fognini is a former world No.9 and contesting his 16th main draw at Roland Garros. Currently ranked world No.130, the Roland Garros 2011 quarterfinalist is turning back the clock this week.

He scored his first top-10 victory since October 2019 in the opening round, where he dismissed world No.10 Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

Fognini produced an equally impressive performance today against world No.69 Kubler, recording another straight-sets victory in two hours and 17 minutes.

This propels Fognini into a Grand Slam third round for the first time since Wimbledon 2021. It is the 10th time he has reached this stage at Roland Garros.

The 30-year-old Kubler, who hit a costly 44 unforced errors, had been attempting to reach the round of 32 in Paris for the first time.

Thanasi Kokkinakis won a five-set epic about former champion Stan Wawrinka to advance to the third round. This equals the 27-year-old Australian's career-best result at a Grand Slam and is his deepest run at a major tournament in eight years.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 3-6 7-5 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3

Fabio Fognini (ITA) d Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-4 7-6(5) 6-2

Women's singles, second round

Elina Svitolina (UKR) d [Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) 2-6 6-3 6-1

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

Max Purcell (AUS) v [27] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

Men's singles, third round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [11] Karen Khachanov

