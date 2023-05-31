Hunter ousted in second-round battle at Roland Garros

Storm Hunter's breakout run at Roland Garros has come to an end.

The 28-year-old Australian produced a gallant effort against former world No.3 Elina Svitolina in second-round singles action in Paris today, before bowing out in three sets.

Svitolina scored a 2-6 6-3 6-1 victory in their fiercely contested showdown at Court Simonne-Mathieu.

"I don't see it as a disappointment," an upbeat Hunter told AAP after the match.

"It was a great match on a beautiful court and to play second round of a Slam, I'll take that any day."

It ends a career-best run for Hunter, who won three qualifying rounds before recording her first Grand Slam main-draw singles win.

The world No.204 continued that momentum early against Svitolina, racing to a 6-2 2-1 lead, with a break in hand.

But Svitolina showed the class that has helped her reach three Roland Garros quarterfinals, reeling off nine of the next 10 games to take control.

From there, Svitolina was able to close out victory after one hour and 49 minutes on court.

Hunter finished the match with 25 winners, but also a costly 45 unforced errors.

This result continues an impressive comeback for Svitolina, who returned to the tour last month after giving birth to her first child, daughter Skai, in October 2022.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian, who is married to French player Gael Monfils, has now won nine of her past 11 matches. This includes a title-winning run at the WTA 250 tournament in Strasbourg on the eve of Roland Garros.

"I'm definitely not deflated," Hunter said. "(Svitolina is) one of the best players in the world, even though obviously still in her comeback. She's a hell of a competitor, an unbelievable player."

The good news for Hunter, is that her Roland Garros tournament is not over yet.

She now turns her attention to doubles, where she is the No.3 seed in the women's doubles draw alongside Belgian partner Elise Mertens.

Hunter, Australia's top-ranked doubles player at world No.5, will also team up with fellow Aussie John Peers in the mixed doubles competition.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

Elina Svitolina (UKR) d [Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) 2-6 6-3 6-1

Men's singles, second round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 3-6 7-5 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3

Fabio Fognini (ITA) d Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-4 7-6(5) 6-2

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

Max Purcell (AUS) v [27] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

Men's singles, third round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [11] Karen Khachanov

