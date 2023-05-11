Kubler completes impressive comeback in Rome

Jason Kubler has made a winning debut at the Italian Open.

The 29-year-old Australian recorded a 6-7(6) 6-4 6-2 victory against Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler in the opening round.

Kubler, competing at the ATP Masters 1000 event for a first time, was unable to convert three set points in the opening set. He then trailed 0-3 in the second set.

But the world No.66 fought back, winning 11 of the next 12 games to regain control of the match.

There was yet another momentum swing, with Huesler winning two consecutive games late in the deciding set.

However, Kubler stayed calm and managed to close out victory after two hours and 30 minutes on court.

Kubler, who finished the match with 32 winners, joins Alex de Minaur, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alexei Popyrin in the second round.

This is the most Australians to reach this stage in an Italian Open men's singles draw in 43 years.

Kubler and De Minaur also combined to score a first-round win in the men's doubles competition.

The Aussie duo triumphed 6-3 7-5 over Argentina's Sebastian Baez and Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

In women's doubles action, Storm Hunter and Belgian partner Elise Mertens made a winning start to their campaign.

The fourth seeds scored a 6-0 6-7(6) [10-4] victory against Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens and Poland's Alicja Rosolska.

Aussies in action - Rome

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Jason Kubler (AUS) d Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) 6-7(6) 6-4 6-2

Men's doubles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) d Sebastian Baez (ARG)/Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6-3 7-5



Women's doubles, first round

[4] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Alicja Rosolska (POL) 6-0 6-7(6) [10-4]

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[17] Alex de Minaur v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [31] Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [10] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Men's doubles, first round

[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [WC] Federico Arnaboldi (ITA)/Gianmarco Ferrari (ITA)

John Peers (AUS)/Nathaniel Lammons (USA) v [6] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN)

Men's doubles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v TBC

Women's doubles, second round

[4] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v TBC

