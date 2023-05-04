Ebden and Bopanna dismiss world's top team to reach Madrid semifinals

Matt Ebden, Australia's top-ranked man in doubles, is enjoying a magical debut at the Madrid Open.
The 35-year-old from Perth, who is contesting doubles for the first time in his career at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court tournament, has progressed to the semifinals alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.
The seventh-seeded duo impressively dismissed the world's top-team, Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Brit Neal Skupski, in the quarterfinals.
Ebden and Bopanna did not face a break point in a comprehensive 6-3 6-2 victory and conceded only 10 points on serve in the one-hour encounter.
This sets up a semifinal meeting with the eighth seeds, Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin.
This is world No.22 Ebden's second career semifinal appearance at ATP Masters 1000 level. He reached his first earlier this season during a title-winning run at Indian Wells with Bopanna.
Aussies in action - Madrid
RESULTS
Men's doubles, quarterfinals
[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) 6-3 6-2
COMING UP
Men's doubles, semifinals
[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [8] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)
> VIEW: Full Madrid men's doubles draw
