Jason Kubler launches European clay season in style

Barcelona, Spain

Jason Kubler has made an emphatic start to his European clay-court season, claiming a straight-sets win over local wildcard Daniel Rincon.

The Australian, who currently sits at a career-high world No.66, completed his 6-4 6-3 victory over the Spaniard in 82 minutes.

Kubler dropped serve once against the 300th-ranked Rincon - doing so in the 41-minute first set - but quickly recovered to complete a business-like victory.

It sets a second-round meeting with top-20 ranked Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who stunned top seed Novak Djokovic in the third round of last week's Monte Carlo Masters.

Kubler will aim to maintain the form that has produced multiple career highs in the past year, including a fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon and his Australian Open 2023 doubles triumph alongside Rinky Hijikata.

Alex de Minaur, who as No.8 seed received a first-round bye, will face Alexander Shevchenko in his opening singles match at the ATP 500 event.

De Minaur's doubles campaign alongside Jannik Sinner ended with a straight-sets loss to Mexic0-French duo Santiago Gonzalez and Eduoard Roger-Vasselin.

Aussies in action - Barcelona

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Jason Kubler (AUS) d [WC] Daniel Rincon (ESP) 6- 4 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Alexander Shevchenk0 (RUS)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [9] Lorenzo Musettti (ITA)

Men's doubles, first round

[4] Nikola Mektic (CRO)/Mate Pavic (CRO) v Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matt Ebden (AUS)

Munich, Germany

Chris O'Connell set a tantalising second-round clash with No.3 seed Alexander Zverev at the BMW Open in Munich, following a straight-sets victory over Ugo Humbert.

O'Connell also advanced in doubles, combining with Frenchman Albano Olivetti to overcome Brazilian Bruno Melo and fellow Australian John Peers.

Helped by a solid serving display, O'Connell completed his 6-4 6-4 victory over Humbert in 118 minutes.

The Australian, who is ranked No.82 compared to the No.72 Humbert, registered six aces, zero double faults and didn't face a single break point for the match.

O'Connell will meet Zverev for the second time this year, aiming to avenge a loss to the German in Dubai's second round.

Aussies in action - Munich

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Christopher O'Connell (AUS) d Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-4 6-4

Men's doubles, first round

Christopher O'Connell (AUS)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) d [4] Bruno Melo (BRA)/John Peers (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Christopher O'Connell (AUS) v [3] Alexander Zverev (GER)

Men's doubles, second round

Christopher O'Connell (AUS)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) v Robin Haase (NED)/Philipp Oswald (AUT)

Banja Luka, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Alexei Popyrin is preparing for a first career meeting against Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the second round of the ATP 250 tournament in Banja Luka, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The Australian will aim to maintain the form that saw him claim an upset of No.5 seed Tallon Griekspoor in the first round.

After falling outside the top-100, Popyrin has returned to world No.81 in the rankings and will take pleasing momentum into his clash with the 73rd-ranked Molcan.

Aussies in action - Banja Luka

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Alex Molcan (SVK)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!