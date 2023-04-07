Australian Chris O'Connell scores career-best win on clay

Chris O'Connell has advanced to his first ATP-level clay-court quarterfinal in Marrakech.

Friday 07 April 2023
Leigh Rogers
Marrakech, Morocco
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 23: Christopher O'Connell of Australia reacts against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their quarter final match in day four of Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on February 23, 2023 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)
Marrakech, Morocco

Chris O'Connell is enjoying a career-best run at a tour-level clay-court event.

The 28-year-old Australian knocked out world No.31 Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Marrakech.

O'Connell posted a 6-7(8) 6-4 6-0 victory against the third seed. It is his eighth career top-50 win - and the biggest of his career on clay.

World No.87 O'Connell proved clutch under pressure, saving nine of the 12 break points he faced in the two-hour and 41-minute battle.

O'Connell now faces Pavel Kotov, a 24-year-old Russian ranked No.114, in the quarterfinals.

This is O'Connell's fourth career ATP quarterfinal appearance - and first on clay.

He is the last Australian hope standing at the tournament, after Brit Dan Evans scored a 6-1 6-3 victory against Alexei Popyrin in their second-round clash.

Aussies in action - Marrakech

RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
Chris O'Connell (AUS) d [3] Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-7(8) 6-4 6-0
[2] Dan Evans (GBR) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-1 6-3

COMING UP
Men's singles, quarterfinals
Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Pavel Kotov

Charleston, USA

Storm Hunter and American partner Caroline Dolehide have advanced to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 500 tournament in Charleston.

The third-seeded combination scored a 6-0 4-6 [11-9] quarterfinal victory today against Canada's Leylah Fernandez and American Taylor Townsend, who were finalists in Miami last week.

This sets up a semifinal showdown with top seeds Guiliana Olmos of Mexico and Japan's Ena Shibahara.

> READ: Storm Hunter - "Never give up"

Aussies in action - Charleston

RESULTS
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Taylor Townsend (USA) 6-0 4-6 [11-9]

COMING UP
Women's doubles, semifinals
[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v [1] Guiliana Olmos (MEX)/Ena Shibahara (JPN)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!