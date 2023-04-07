Australian Chris O'Connell scores career-best win on clay

Marrakech, Morocco

Chris O'Connell is enjoying a career-best run at a tour-level clay-court event.

The 28-year-old Australian knocked out world No.31 Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Marrakech.

O'Connell posted a 6-7(8) 6-4 6-0 victory against the third seed. It is his eighth career top-50 win - and the biggest of his career on clay.

World No.87 O'Connell proved clutch under pressure, saving nine of the 12 break points he faced in the two-hour and 41-minute battle.

O'Connell now faces Pavel Kotov, a 24-year-old Russian ranked No.114, in the quarterfinals.

This is O'Connell's fourth career ATP quarterfinal appearance - and first on clay.

He is the last Australian hope standing at the tournament, after Brit Dan Evans scored a 6-1 6-3 victory against Alexei Popyrin in their second-round clash.

Aussies in action - Marrakech

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

Chris O'Connell (AUS) d [3] Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-7(8) 6-4 6-0

[2] Dan Evans (GBR) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-1 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Pavel Kotov

Charleston, USA

Storm Hunter and American partner Caroline Dolehide have advanced to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 500 tournament in Charleston.

The third-seeded combination scored a 6-0 4-6 [11-9] quarterfinal victory today against Canada's Leylah Fernandez and American Taylor Townsend, who were finalists in Miami last week.

This sets up a semifinal showdown with top seeds Guiliana Olmos of Mexico and Japan's Ena Shibahara.

> READ: Storm Hunter - "Never give up"

Aussies in action - Charleston

RESULTS

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Taylor Townsend (USA) 6-0 4-6 [11-9]

COMING UP

Women's doubles, semifinals

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v [1] Guiliana Olmos (MEX)/Ena Shibahara (JPN)

