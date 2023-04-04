Easter tennis a hit as thousands set to hop along to courts across Australia

The egg-citement of Easter tennis returns this long weekend, with more than 5000 players set to hit tennis clubs across Australia.

Easter tennis tournaments are long established and steeped in history, with many passing 50 years or even approaching centenary milestones, including:



Shepparton Lawn Tennis Club (Vic) will celebrate its 99th event this Easter, with more than 500 players registering early to compete

The Bridgetown Easter Tournament (WA) celebrates its 92nd year anniversary, with many three-generation family groups joining competitors from across Western Australia

The 2023 Open 3K Opal Advice 90th Toowoomba Easter Gold Cup (Qld) boasts a star-studded honour roll in its 90-year history, including Ken Rosewall, Roy Emerson, Ken Fletcher, Mal Anderson, Emily Westacott, Maude Molesworth and Scott Draper

The Nepean Easter Open (Penrith, NSW) celebrates its 57th anniversary with 563 entrants, the highest number of participants in its history

The Lucindale Easter Tennis Tournament (SA) is also celebrating 57 years, with more than 200 participants across 28 events expected to gather with friends and family to camp on site at the Lucindale Country Club

Hobart (Tas) will host the inaugural Domain Easter Championship, with local tennis identities, brothers Harry and Edward Bourchier, teaming up for doubles.

A tradition for passionate tennis enthusiasts, often made up of family and friendship groups, thousands make the annual tennis pilgrimage to unite at tennis clubs across Australia for a weekend of camaraderie and competition, with a side of chocolate Easter egg indulgence.

"These tournaments were a big part of the beginning of my journey in tennis," Australian tennis champion and former Davis Cup captain John Fitzgerald said.

"It was always a big deal and a joy for me to tag along with my two older brothers and embrace the excitement, competition and friendships that developed during these times. Easter tournaments around country South Australia provided me with some of my fondest memories of tennis and were instrumental in building many friendships that have lasted to this day."

"Easter tennis is a true celebration of all the wonderful elements of grassroots tennis," Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.

"It encourages families and friends to come together on the tennis court and offers a wonderful opportunity for players and non-players to be connected by the sheer joy of being involved in tennis.

"These events bring communities together. Committee members, officials, canteen supervisors, grounds people, you name it, they all rally together for the betterment of the sport.

"Everyone involved in these tennis events plays an important role in contributing to the fabric of our sport and it's wonderful to see so many people come together with the passion, commitment and dedication required to maintain and strengthen the position of our sport across Australia.

"Sheep stations and bragging rights aside, it's these local tournaments that are the heart and soul of tennis in Australia. They demand respect through the history of their existence and are the breeding ground for lifelong participation and involvement in our wonderful sport which we know is a game for life regardless of age or ability."

More than 58 officials, including referees, court supervisors, assistant referees, venue supervisors, chair umpires, line umpires, court monitors and coaches will work 181 individual days to support the deliver of Easter tournaments in 2023.

Tennis Australia-sanctioned Easter tournaments include:

Victoria

Name Where Dates Eastern Region Easter Tennis Event Ringwood Tennis Club 7-10 April Cohuna Lawn Easter Tennis Event Cohuna Lawn Tennis Club 7-10 April Echuca Tennis Club Easter Tournament Echuca Lawn Tennis Club 7-10 April Kybram Lawn Tennis Club Easter Tournament Kyabram Lawn Tennis Club 7-10 April 2023 Open Community Maffra Lawn Tennis Club Easter event Maffra Lawn Tennis Club 7-10 April Nathalia Community Bank Easter Tennis Tournament Nathalia Lawn Tennis Club 7-10 April Robinvale Easter Event Robinvale Lawn Tennis Club 7-10 April Shepparton Lawn Tennis Club Easter Tournament Shepparton Lawn Tennis Club 7-10 April St Arnaud Lawn Easter Tournament St Arnaud & District Lawn Tennis Club 7-10 April 88th Annual Easter Tournament Yea Tennis Club 25-28 March Kerang Easter Carnival Kerang Lawn Tennis Club 7-10 April Mornington Junior and Wheelchair Easter Event Mornington Tennis Centre 7-10 April Murrabit Tennis Club Easter Tournament Murrabit Lawn Tennis Club 7-10 April Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Easter Tournament Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club 7-10 April Boort Tennis Easter Tournament Boort Tennis Club 7-10 April

Shepparton Lawn Tennis Club will celebrate its 99th event this Easter, after reaching its registration limit early with more than 500 players.

The milestone tournament will go ahead thanks to a huge effort by the local tennis community to rebuild the club after it was severely flooded under two metres of water in late 2022, with all 26 courts repaired and ready for the big weekend.

New South Wales

Name Where Date 2023 Open Community Albury Easter Open Albury Tennis Association 7-10 April Coffs Harbour Easter Open & Junior Championships Westside Tennis Club 7-10 April Nepean Easter Open Nepean Tennis Centre 7-10 April

The Nepean Easter Open will celebrate its 57th anniversary with a record 563 entries.

Previous Australian Open junior champion Jay Andrijic will compete as the No.2 seed.

The next generation of tennis players will also hop onto the court, with 50 under-10s competing for the first time on Friday 7 April.

Queensland

Name Where Date Opal Advice 90th Toowoomba Easter Gold Cup Toowoomba Tennis Association 7-10 April Churchie Junior Championships David Turbayne Tennis Centre (Churchie) 7-10 April

The 2023 Open 3K Opal Advice 90th Toowoomba Easter Gold Cup celebrates a 90th anniversary and boasts a star-studded line-up of legends in the honour roll, including Ken Rosewall, Roy Emerson, Ken Fletcher, Mal Anderson, Emily Westacott, Maude Molesworth and Scott Draper.

Tasmania

Name Where Date Tasmanian Easter Championships Launceston Regional Tennis Centre 7-10 April Domain Easter Championships Domain Tennis Centre 7-10 April

Hobart will be home to the first ever Domain Easter Championship, with participants hitting across 18 courts. Former pro player Harry Bourchier will join brother Edward Bourchier to play doubles at the inaugural event.

Western Australia

Name Where Date Open Community Geraldton Easter Open Geraldton Tennis Club 7-10 April Bridgetown Easter Tournament Bridgetown Lawn Tennis Club 7-10 April Royal Kings Park Easter Tournament Royal Kings Park Tennis Club 7-10 April Kalamunda Easter Junior Tournament Kalamunda Tennis Club 7-10 April Beverley 89th Annual Easter Event Beverley Tennis Club 7-10 April

The Bridgetown Easter Tournament will celebrate its 92nd year anniversary this weekend, with players joining from across Western Australia. The event will see multiple families with three generations entering into the tournament.

South Australia

Name Where Date Woodville Orion Easter Tournament Woodville Glengarry Tennis Club 7-10 April 57th Lucindale Easter Tennis Tournament Lucindale Lawn Tennis Club 7-10 April Jamestown Easter Tennis Tournament Jamestown Lawn Tennis Club 7-10 April Renmark Tintara Easter Tennis Tournament Renmark Tintara Lawn Tennis Club 7-10 April 78th Melrose Easter Tennis Tournament Melrose Tennis Club 7-10 April

The Lucindale Easter Tennis Tournament will celebrate 57 years, with more than 200 participants from across the state. The family event will see hundreds gather to camp on site at The Lucindale Country Club.

