Ebden continues career-best run at Indian Wells

Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna have advanced to the men's doubles semifinals at Indian Wells.

They booked their place in the final four with a 6-4 7-5 victory against Canadian combination Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov in today's quarterfinals.

Ebden and Bopanna did not lose serve in the 83-minute meeting, saving all four break points they faced.





This propels 35-year-old Ebden into his career-first semifinal at ATP Masters 1000 level.

It also continues an impressive run of form for world No.37 Ebden and world No.15 Bopanna, who have won nine of their 13 matches together since teaming up this season. This includes a title-winning run at Doha and a runner-up finish at Rotterdam last month.

The in-form duo will play two-time Indian Wells champions John Isner and Jack Sock for a place in the final.

Storm Hunter is scheduled to play her quarterfinal in the women's doubles competition tomorrow.

Aussies in action - Indian Wells

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)/Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-4 7-5

COMING UP

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v [1] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells women's doubles draw

Men's doubles, semifinals

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v John Isner (USA)/Jack Sock (USA)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells men's doubles draw

