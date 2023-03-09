Kubler scores breakthrough victory at Indian Wells

Australia's Jason Kubler has advanced to the men's singles second round at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Thursday 09 March 2023
Leigh Rogers
Indian Wells, USA
Jason Kubler has amassed some impressive milestones already this season - soaring to career-high rankings in both singles and doubles, as well as winning his maiden Grand Slam title.

The 29-year-old from Brisbane can now add a first win at ATP Masters 1000 level to that list.

Kubler scored a 6-4 7-6(4) victory against world No.60-ranked Italian Lorenzo Sonego in opening-round action at Indian Wells today.

World No.75 Kubler did not drop serve in the one-hour and 53-minute encounter. The reigning Australian Open doubles champion's polish at the net also proved pivotal, winning 87 per cent of points when venturing forward.

This sets up a second-round showdown with world No.25 Grigor Dimitrov. It will be Kubler's first meeting with the former world No.3, who has advanced to back-to-back quarterfinals in the Californian desert in the past two years.

Jordan Thompson made a strong start to his campaign, powering past Frenchman Gael Monfils in 64 minutes.

Monfils, a former world No.6, was returning from a seven month injury lay-off and committed 17 unforced errors to Thompson's five.

"It's tricky for him coming back," world No.87 Thompson said after recording a 6-3 6-1 victory. "No matter who you are, it's very tough on the comeback road.

"I had to be solid, I'm obviously a bit more match tough than him at the moment, but he's a quality player."


Thompson's victory sets up a second-round clash with world No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"I'll just treat it as another match," Thompson said of facing the second-seeded Greek. "He's a quality player. He made the final of the Australian Open, so he's in great form."

Aussies in action - Indian Wells

TODAY'S RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
Jason Kubler (AUS) d Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-4 7-6(4)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-3 6-1

COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [Q] Brandon Holt (USA)
[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)
[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
[LL] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [Q] Zhang Zhizhen (CHN)

Men's singles, second round
[16] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)
Jason Kubler (AUS) v [21] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells men's singles draw

Women's singles, first round
[Q] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells women's singles draw

Men's doubles, first round
Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Austin Krajicek (USA)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA)
John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) v Taylor Fritz (USA)/Tommy Paul (USA)
Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Rafael Matos (BRA)/David Vega Hernandez (ESP)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells men's doubles draw

Women's doubles, first round
[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Paula Badosa (ESP)/Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Bianca Andreescu (CAN)/Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells women's doubles draw

