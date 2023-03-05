Alex de Minaur crowned champion at Acapulco

Australia's Alex de Minaur has overcome American Tommy Paul in three sets to win his first ATP 500 title.

Sunday 05 March 2023
Leigh Rogers
Acapulco, Mexico
ACAPULCO, MEXICO - MARCH 04: Alex de Minaur of Australia plays a forehand during the men's singles final match against Tommy Paul of United States as part of the Telcel ATP Mexican Open 2023 at Arena GNP Seguros on March 04, 2023 in Acapulco, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Alex de Minaur has claimed the biggest singles title of his career to date.

The 24-year-old Australian triumphed at this week's ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, capping a brilliant run with a steely come-from-behind 3-6 6-4 6-1 victory against American Tommy Paul in today's final.

"I just dug deep, managed to scrap my way through it," De Minaur said.


It is De Minaur's second three-set battle in as many days, having navigated past world No.10 Holger Rune in a physical encounter in yesterday's semifinals.

The eighth-seeded De Minaur once again produced his best under pressure, saving six of the eight break points he faced in today's two-hour and 27-minute championship match.

He eventually wore down the Australian Open 2023 semifinalist with his relentless efforts, which included winning 81 per cent of his first-serve points.

"I just want to keep pushing and get the most out of myself," said an elated De Minaur after his victory.

"I might not play unbelievable tennis every day, but I know I'm going to fight until the end. I've got a whole lot of heart in this little body of mine."

This delivers world No.22 De Minaur a seventh career ATP singles title and his first at ATP 500 level.

Alex de Minaur's ATP career titles
EventDateLevel
Sydney, AustraliaJanuary 2019ATP 250
Atlanta, USAJuly 2019ATP 250
Zhuhai, ChinaSeptember 2019ATP 250
Antalya, TurkeyJanuary 2021ATP 250
Eastbourne, UKJune 2021ATP 250
Atlanta, USAJuly 2022ATP 250
Acapulco, MexicoFebruary 2023ATP 500

De Minaur joins Nick Kyrgios (a four-time champion) as the only Australian players to win an ATP 500-level singles title in the past 15 years.

This performance also propels De Minaur back inside the world's top 20 (at a projected world No.18) and sees him regain the Australian No.1 ranking from Kyrgios.


De Minaur's next tournament is the ATP Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells, which begins on Wednesday.

Aussies in action - Acapulco

RESULTS
Men's singles, final
[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [7] Tommy Paul (USA) 3-6 6-4 6-1

Pune, India

Max Purcell has claimed his third consecutive ATP Challenger singles title.

The 24-year-old from New South Wales extended his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-2 6-3 victory against Italian Luca Nardi in the Pune final today.

Purcell did not drop serve in the 78-minute encounter, conceding just 14 points in total across his service games.


It is Purcell's 21st win from his 24 singles matches so far this season.

This effort propels Purcell, who started the season ranked world No.220 and currently sits at a career-high No.116, into the world's top 100 for the first time.

Aussies in action - Pune

RESULTS
Men's singles, final
[3] Max Purcell (AUS) d [4] Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-2 6-3

