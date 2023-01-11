Adelaide International: Kokkinakis stuns Rublev to reach quarterfinals

Thanasi Kokkinakis' giant-killing run at his home tournament in Adelaide continues, with the Australian stunning no.1 seed Andrey Rublev to move into the quarterfinals for a second straight year.

The South Australian local, who is defending champion of the Adelaide International 2 tournament, required just under two hours to claim his 6-4 3-6 6-3 win.

Victory over the world No.6 was a third top-10 win for Kokkinakis, and his first since March 2018 when he stunned then-world No.1 Roger Federer in Miami. "He's a hell of a player, " he commented of Rublev. "A ripper bloke as well."

Kokkinakis was delighted to add to some life-changing memories on his home court in Adelaide, after winning his maiden ATP title at the tournament last year.

"I've had my best memories on this court. Last year was an incredible feeling. I think it's something you only dream of as a kid," Kokkinakis said.

"To play in front of (this crowd) in this atmosphere, every night, it's incredible."

It's his 🏠



Defending champ @TKokkinakis pushes past top-seeded Andrey Rublev 6-4 3-6 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals at #AdelaideTennis. pic.twitter.com/8e7ZdvPTdc — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 11, 2023





The 26-year-old was imperious on serve against the accomplished Rublev, firing 17 aces, many unreturnable serves and recording only a single double fault.

"It's a big part of my game," Kokkinakis noted. "If I'm serving well I feel like I have a chance to beat a lot of guys."

The South Australian next faces No.6 seed Miomir Kecmanovic, who ended Jason Kubler's perfect start to the 2023 season in three tight sets.

Following last week's wins over Dan Evans and Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the United Cup in Sydney, the Queenslander was a first-round winner over Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Adelaide on Monday.

But after Kubler took the first set against Kecmanovic, the world No.29 from Serbia gradually edged ahead. After taking the second set in a tiebreak, he withstood a significant challenge from the world No.86 Australian.

The sixth-seeded Kecmanovic completed his two-hour, 33-minute victory when he broke the Kubler serve for the first and only time in the final game.

John Millman will turn his attention to a ninth main-draw campaign at the Australian Open, after exiting to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The 33-year-old Queenslander won three straight matches in Adelaide, coming through qualifying and upsetting Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round.

Davidovich Fokina was largely unruffled in his straight-sets progression against Millman, claiming his 6-3 6-3 in an hour and 13 minutes. It was nevertheless an encouraging week for the world No.148 Australian, who saved two match points to overcome the 38th-ranked Ramos-Vinolas, marking Millman's his best match win in almost a year.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Adelaide

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [1] Andrey Rublev 6-4 3-6 6-3

[6] Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) d [WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) 5-7 6-7(1) 6-4

[7] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) d [Q] John Millman (AUS) 6-3 6-3

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova/Elena Rybakina (KAZ) d Sam Stosur (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-3 6-3

Miriam Kolodziejova (CZE)/Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) d [1] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4-6 6-4 [10-8]

Men's doubles, second round

[3] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) d John Peers (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) 5-7 7-6(4) [10-3]

[7] Rafael Matos (BRA)/David Vega Hernandez (ESP) d [WC] Jeremy Beale (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 7-5 3-6 [10-7]

Nicolas Mahut (FRA)/Tim Puetz (GER) d [5] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) 7-6(4) 7-5

[6] Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL) d [WC] Blake Ellis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) 2-6 7-6(4) [10-8]

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [6] Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!