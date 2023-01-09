Aussie hopes eliminated at Hobart International

Australian contenders Talia Gibson and Olivia Gadecki have crashed out at the Hobart International.

A gallant Gibson proved no match for the experienced Tatjana Maria in her WTA main-draw debut at the Domain Tennis Centre today.

World No.71 Maria, a Wimbledon semifinalist last year, recorded a 6-3 6-2 victory against the 18-year-old from Perth.

Gibson had her chances against the 35-year-old German, earning six break point opportunities throughout the 71-minute encounter. However, the world No.340 only managed to convert one.

Gadecki, a 20-year-old wildcard from the Gold Coast, headlined the evening session and produced a solid performance.

But China's Wang Xinyu spoiled the world No.200's hopes of scoring a first-round win at the WTA 250 tournament.

World No.89 Wang survived a spirited challenge from Gadecki to close out a 6-4 7-5 victory in one hour and 52 minutes.

Gadecki and Gibson, who have each received main-draw singles wildcards into next week's Australian Open, now turn their attention to doubles.

They are teaming up in Hobart this week and are scheduled to play their first-round match tomorrow against American combination Kaitlyn Christian and Angela Kulikov.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Hobart

RESULTS

Women's singles, first round

Tatjana Maria (GER) d [WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) 6-3 6-2

[LL] Wang Xinyu (CHN) d [WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-4 7-5

COMING UP

Women's doubles, first round

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Talia Gibson (AUS) v Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Angela Kulikov (USA)

