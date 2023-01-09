Aussie hopes eliminated at Hobart International

Aussie wildcards Talia Gibson and Olivia Gadecki lost their opening-round singles matches today at the Hobart International.

Monday 09 January 2023
Leigh Rogers
Hobart, Australia
HOBART, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 09: Talia Gibson of Australia competes in her first round match against Tatjana Maria of Germany at the Domain Tennis Centre on January 09, 2023 in Hobart, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

A gallant Gibson proved no match for the experienced Tatjana Maria in her WTA main-draw debut at the Domain Tennis Centre today.

World No.71 Maria, a Wimbledon semifinalist last year, recorded a 6-3 6-2 victory against the 18-year-old from Perth.

Gibson had her chances against the 35-year-old German, earning six break point opportunities throughout the 71-minute encounter. However, the world No.340 only managed to convert one.

Gadecki, a 20-year-old wildcard from the Gold Coast, headlined the evening session and produced a solid performance.

But China's Wang Xinyu spoiled the world No.200's hopes of scoring a first-round win at the WTA 250 tournament.

World No.89 Wang survived a spirited challenge from Gadecki to close out a 6-4 7-5 victory in one hour and 52 minutes.

Gadecki and Gibson, who have each received main-draw singles wildcards into next week's Australian Open, now turn their attention to doubles.

They are teaming up in Hobart this week and are scheduled to play their first-round match tomorrow against American combination Kaitlyn Christian and Angela Kulikov.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Hobart

RESULTS
Women's singles, first round
Tatjana Maria (GER) d [WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) 6-3 6-2
[LL] Wang Xinyu (CHN) d [WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-4 7-5

COMING UP
Women's doubles, first round
[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Talia Gibson (AUS) v Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Angela Kulikov (USA)

