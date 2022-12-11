Ajla Tomljanovic a chance to win first Newcombe Medal

Ajla Tomljanovic is one of seven nominees for the coveted Newcombe Medal at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards.

Sunday 11 December 2022
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia
ZAPOPAN, MEXICO - OCTOBER 16: Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during a video shoot ahead of the WTA Guadalajara Open Akron 2022, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Centro Panamericano de Tenis on October 16, 2022 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

After elevating her game to stunning new heights in 2022, Ajla Tomljanovic is nominated for the Newcombe Medal.

It is the 29-year-old's second nomination, and first since 2019, for the highest individual honour in Australian tennis.

"It feels special to be nominated for the Newcombe Medal. I've had my best year to date, and this is just a little reminder and reward for the hard work that's been put in over a long period of time," said Tomljanovic.

Tomljanovic recorded five top-20 wins in a career-best season, including an opening-round upset of world No.5 Anett Kontaveit at Roland Garros.

She also eliminated two top-20 seeds at Wimbledon, to become the first Australian woman in 20 years to reach back-to-back quarterfinals at the tournament.

The determined competitor created more history at the US Open, ending Serena Williams' professional career as part of a career-best run to the last eight.

This made Tomljanovic the first Australian woman in 43 years to reach Wimbledon and US Open quarterfinals in the same season.

She then spearheaded Australia's run to the Billie Jean King Cup final and finished a memorable season at a career-high ranking of world No.33.

"Backing up big results in a shorter period of time has been a goal of mine for a while now, so to see my consistency go up is something I'm very proud of," Tomljanovic said.

"I put a lot of emphasis this year on enjoying competing and the roller-coaster process that tennis can be, finding positives from every situation and learning from it to be better next time around."

Tomljanovic is one of seven nominees for the prestigious Newcombe Medal in 2022, alongside Ash Barty, Alex de Minaur, Matt Ebden, Storm Hunter (nee Sanders), Nick Kyrgios and Max Purcell.

The winner will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards tomorrow (Monday 12 December) evening.

Newcombe MedalHonour roll
YearWinner
2021Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott
2020Not presented
2019Ash Barty
2018Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur
2017Ash Barty
2016Dylan Alcott
2015Sam Groth
2014Nick Kyrgios
2013Lleyton Hewitt
2012Sam Stosur
2011Sam Stosur
2010Sam Stosur

