Kyrgios: "It's great to be nominated for the Newcombe Medal"

A re-energised Nick Kyrgios has been nominated for the Newcombe Medal for the first time in five years.

"It's great to be nominated for the Newcombe Medal," said the 27-year-old after scoring the third nomination of his career for the highest individual honour in Australian tennis.

Kyrgios, who won the Newcombe Medal in 2014, has been recognised for finishing the 2022 season as the top-ranked Australian man in both singles and doubles.

Kyrgios' singles ranking had dipped to world No.137 in February, but he skyrocketed back into the top 20 after a string of strong results.

This included becoming the first Australian man in 19 years to reach a Wimbledon singles final, as well as a career-best US Open quarterfinal run. Kyrgios also scored six top-10 victories and won a seventh career title at Washington.

He finished an incredible season with a 37-10 win-loss record.

"Wimbledon was a highlight this year. There were some really memorable matches," Kyrgios reflected.

"I think I learned a lot about myself and really developed as a person. I was playing great tennis but even more than that, I made huge strides mentally."

In doubles, Kyrgios rose from world No.233 at season start to a career-high world No.11. He won the Australian Open title with Thanasi Kokkinakis and was also crowned champion at Atlanta (with Kokkinakis) and Washington (with American Jack Sock). He ended a career-best year competing at the ATP Finals alongside Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios is one of seven nominees for the prestigious Newcombe Medal in 2022, alongside Ash Barty, Alex de Minaur, Matt Ebden, Storm Hunter (nee Sanders), Max Purcell and Ajla Tomljanovic.

The winner will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 12 December.

Newcombe MedalHonour roll Year Winner 2021 Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott 2020 Not presented 2019 Ash Barty 2018 Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur 2017 Ash Barty 2016 Dylan Alcott 2015 Sam Groth 2014 Nick Kyrgios 2013 Lleyton Hewitt 2012 Sam Stosur 2011 Sam Stosur 2010 Sam Stosur

