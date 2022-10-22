De Minaur scores top-20 scalp at Stockholm

Stockholm, Sweden

Alex de Minaur has recorded his fifth top-20 win of the season to move into the Stockholm Open semifinals.

The fifth-seeded Australian scored a 6-2 7-6(4) victory against world No.20 Denis Shapovalov in quarterfinal action at the ATP 250 tournament.

De Minaur won 80 per cent of first serve points in the one-hour and 39-minute battle, helping him post a fourth consecutive victory against the 23-year-old Canadian.





This propels De Minaur into his fifth ATP semifinal of the season.

The world No.23 now faces Danish teen Holger Rune for a place in the final. The 19-year-old Danish player knocked out world No.14 Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals.

It will be De Minaur's first career meeting with world No.27 Rune.

Aussies in action - Stockholm

RESULTS

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [4] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-2 7-6(4)

COMING UP

Men's singles, semifinals

[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [7] Holger Rune (DEN)

Naples, Italy

Matt Ebden and John Peers have advanced to the doubles semifinals at an ATP 250 tournament at Naples.

The third-seed Aussie duo scored a hard-fought 5-7 6-4 [10-4] victory against French pair Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul in the quarterfinals.

This avenges a first-round loss to Doumbia and Reboul in Florence last week, in world No.33 Ebden and world No.32 Peers' first tour-level tournament together.

Aussies in action - Naples

RESULTS

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) d Sadio Doumbia (FRA)/Fabien Reboul (FRA) 5-7 6-4 [10-4]

COMING UP

Men's doubles, semifinals

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Nikola Cacic (SRB)/Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (PAK)

