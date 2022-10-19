Alex de Minaur records milestone victory in Stockholm

Stockholm, Sweden

Alex de Minaur has began his Stockholm Open campaign in style - and recorded a major career milestone in the process.

The fifth-seeded Australian charged into the second round with a 6-3 6-1 victory against France's Benjamin Bonzi.

De Minaur struck 19 winners and did not face a break point in the 76-minute clash.





It is 23-year-old De Minaur's 150th career victory at ATP level and propels him into a second-round meeting with either American J.J. Wolf or Slovak Alex Molcan.

Aussies in action - Stockholm

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 6-3 6-1

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

Men's doubles, first round

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Ben McLachlan (JPN) v Diego Hidalgo (ECU)/Cristian Rodriguez (COL)

Guadalajara, Mexico

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have advanced to the second round at a WTA 1000 tournament at Guadalajara.

The sixth-seeded combination powered past wildcards Victoria Azarenka and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, recording a 6-3 6-2 victory in 63 minutes.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez are among four teams competing for the final three spots remaining at the WTA Finals. A strong performance this week will secure their spot at the elite eight-team season-ending championships.

Australian Storm Sanders and Brazil's Luisa Stefani, who scored a straight-sets win against Italian pair Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Martina Trevisan today, await in the second round.

Aussies in action - Guadalajara

RESULTS

Women's doubles, first round

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [WC] Victoria Azarenka (BLR)/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) 6-3 6-2

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) d (Alt) Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)/Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Women's singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [13] Madison Keys (USA)

Women's doubles, second round

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Storm Sanders (AUS)/Luisa Stefani (BRA)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!