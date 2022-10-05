Kyrgios begins Japan Open campaign in style

Tokyo, Japan

Competing at the Japan Open for the first time in four years, Nick Kyrgios has made a blistering start in his return at the ATP 500 tournament.

The 2016 champion took just 66 minutes to post a first-round win against Chinese Taipei's Tseng Chun-Hsin. Kyrgios lost only seven points on serve in a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 victory against the world No.87.

"I played really solid," said Kyrgios, who was competing for the first time since a quarterfinal loss at the US Open last month.

"I came out a bit slow, but I don't play many matches so it's hard to just get straight back into that competitive flow. But as soon as I held the first game I kind of found my form again and played really well."

This propels world No.20 Kyrgios into the second round, where he'll face Poland's Kamil Majchrzak.

The news wasn't so good for Alex de Minaur and Thanasi Kokkinakis, with both bowing out in the opening round.

Korean Soonwoo Kwon upset sixth-seeded De Minaur, scoring a 6-3 6-2 victory in their 76-minute encounter.

While Kokkinakis lost to ninth-seeded Borna Coric in their first meeting since the US Open 2013 boys' singles final. Coric, who was also victorious in New York nine years ago, recorded a 6-4 7-6(4) win in a two-hour battle.

De Minaur and Kokkinakis both now turn their attention to doubles. De Minaur is partnering Laver Cup team-mate Frances Tiafoe, while Kokkinakis is the top seed in the draw alongside Kyrgios.

Aussies in action - Tokyo

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[5] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Tseng Chun-Hsin (TPE) 6-3 6-1

Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) d [6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3 6-2

[9] Borna Coric (CRO) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-4 7-6(4)

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

James Duckworth (AUS) v [3] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Men's singles, second round

[5] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Kamil Majchrzak (POL)

Men's doubles, first round

[1] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [WC] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)/Kaichi Uchida (JPN)

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[4] John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) v TBC



