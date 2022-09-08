Preston posts mixed results in US Open 2022 junior competitions

Taylah Preston's impressive run in the US Open 2022 girls' singles competition has ended in the third round.

The 16-year-old from Perth was the first Australian to reach this stage in New York since Ash Barty in 2011.

But Alexandra Eala, a 17-year-old from the Philippines, proved too strong in their third-round encounter at Flushing Meadows today, recording a 6-2 7-6(1) victory.

Preston now turns her attention to the girls' doubles competition, where she has advanced to the second round alongside American Liv Horde.

The third-seeded pair recorded a 6-1 6-2 win against Ukrainian Anastasiya Lopata and American Mia Slama in first-round action today.

This sets up a second-round clash with fellow Australian Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz and her Japanese partner Sara Saito.

It guarantees at least one Australian will progress to the US Open girls' doubles quarterfinals for the first time since 2015, when Maddison Inglis and Kimberly Birrell reached the semifinals.

In the boys' doubles competition, Edward Winter and Turkish partner Togan Tokac were eliminated in the opening round. British pair Patrick Brady and William Jansen recorded a 7-5 6-1 against the 17-year-old South Australian and Tokac.

Aussies in action - US Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Girls' singles, third round

[10] Alexandra Eala (PHI) d [8] Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-2 7-6(1)

Girls' doubles, first round

[3] Taylah Preston (AUS)/Liv Horde (USA) d Anastasiya Lopata (UKR)/Mia Slama (USA) 6-1 6-2

Boys' doubles, first round

Patrick Brady (GBR)/William Jansen (GBR) d Edward Winter (AUS)/Togan Tokac (TUR) 7-5 6-1

COMING UP

Girls' doubles, second round

[3] Taylah Preston (AUS)/Liv Horde (USA) v Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS)/Sara Saito (JPN)

> VIEW: US Open 2022 girls' doubles draw

