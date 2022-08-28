Ebden wins seventh career ATP doubles title at Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem, USA

First-time pairing Matt Ebden and Jamie Murray have capped a perfect week in Winston-Salem, capturing the men's doubles title.

The third-seeded duo secured the title with a 6-4 6-2 victory against Monaco's Hugo Nys and Poland's Jan Zielinski in today's final.

Ebden and Murray did not lose serve in the 76-minute encounter, saving all five break points they faced.

This a seventh career ATP doubles title for Ebden. It is the 34-year-old Australian's third this season, having already claimed Houston and Wimbledon titles with compatriot Max Purcell.

Ebden is set to reunite with Purcell, who was competing in US Open singles qualifying this week, for the upcoming US Open doubles tournament.





Aussies in action - Winston-Salem

RESULTS

Men's doubles, final

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) d Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinski (POL) 6-4 6-2

