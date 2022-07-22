City of Playford Tennis International to return in October

The City of Playford Tennis International will return to Playford Tennis Centre from Sunday 23 to Sunday 30 October 2022, after a three-year hiatus.

The Australian Pro Tour event, a combined men's ATP Challenger and women's ITF World Tennis Tour tournament, will offer a total prize pool of more than AUD $200,000 and valuable world ranking points.

Tennis SA and Tennis Australia will host the tournament in conjunction with the City of Playford, TennisGear and Playford Tennis Club.

In the past, the likes of Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina, US Open 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, Roland Garros 2022 finalist Casper Ruud and home-grown hero, 2018 champion Jason Kubler have competed at this event.

"We are delighted to have the Australian Pro Tour return to the Playford Tennis Centre in 2022," said Tennis Australia's Head of Professional Events and Officiating Isabelle Gemmel.

"The City of Playford Tennis International has built a reputation over the years as a tournament which the players really enjoy competing at and provides an ideal lead-in for players preparing for the Australian summer of tennis."

City of Playford Mayor Glenn Docherty says the tournament in the heart of Playford's Sports Precinct will be one of the highlights of the city's sporting calendar.

"After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Council is delighted to see the return of international, elite-level tennis to the City of Playford," Docherty said.

"It is exciting to see a tournament of this calibre being held outside of a major, capital city. We are able to host the Pro Tour in Playford thanks to the state-of-the-art facilities at the Playford Tennis Centre, which was constructed in 2017 and caters for grassroots participation right through to professional competition. It is one of just a few venues in Australia capable of hosting concurrent women's and men's events which is something we are very proud of.

"We look forward to welcoming competitors from near and far and I encourage locals to attend the free event. It is a wonderful opportunity to experience the excitement and awe of elite-level competition and gives aspiring, young tennis stars from the Playford community a glimpse into what being a professional tennis player is about - all on their local, home courts!"

"We are thrilled to welcome back the City of Playford Tennis International in 2022," said Tennis SA CEO Debbie Sterrey.

"A sincere thank you goes to the City of Playford for their unwavering support of this tournament.

"We saw this event go from strength-to-strength prior to COVID, including being named as the Most Outstanding Professional Tournament in Australia and we are excited to see the tournament continue to grow."

The City of Playford Tennis International is part of the Australian Pro Tour, a series of professional tennis events held throughout the year to bridge upcoming players with the ATP/WTA Tour, providing an opportunity to earn significant world ranking points.

The field for the City of Playford Tennis International will be announced in October.

