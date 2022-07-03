Kubler's dream run continues at Wimbledon

Jason Kubler has advanced to the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career.

The 29-year-old Australian is proving persistence pays off, continuing his long-awaited major breakthrough with a hard-fought 6-2 4-6 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 victory against American Jack Sock in third-round action at Wimbledon today.

Kubler, who had never previously played a five-set match in his professional career, calmly recovered from a two-sets-to-one deficit to beat world No.103 Sock in four hours and 15 minutes. It is the longest match of the tournament so far.

"To be able to win it like that is pretty cool," Kubler said.

"I've never played a match in conditions like that before. So super, super happy."





Kubler has now won 22 of his past 25 matches, surprising even himself with his career-best form.

"It's a weird one because I only really started playing very good tennis the past couple of months," he said.

"Before that it was one of those ones where I sort of felt like I was floating around to an extent. I was doing okay, getting injured a little bit, but I was always just doing okay.

"The last couple of months has been pretty good in terms of my results. I think this is definitely something that I can build off. If anything, this is just going to add more confidence and sort of give myself a better opportunity to hopefully do this again in the next Grand Slams."

But first, the world No.99 is turning his attention to a fourth-round meeting with 11th-seeded American Taylor Fritz.

"At the moment I feel strong, I feel like I'm ready to go again on Monday," Kubler said. "We'll just see what happens."

He joins compatriot Alex de Minaur in the round of 16, with the No.19 seed progressing with a straight-sets win today against British wildcard Liam Broady.

> READ: De Minaur charges into fourth round at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios also advanced after beating fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a dramatic four-set clash.

This marks the first time in 20 years that three Australian men have reached the tournament's fourth round.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS

Gentlemen's singles, third round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [WC] Liam Broady (GBR) 6-3 6-4 7-5

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-7(2) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7)

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) d [Q] Jack Sock (USA) 6-2 4-6 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3

Ladies' singles, third round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [13] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2-6 6-4 6-3

> READ: Tomljanovic advances to Wimbledon fourth round

COMING UP

Gentlemen's singles, fourth round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Cristian Garin (CHI)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [11] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Ladies' singles, fourth round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Alize Cornet (FRA)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!