Promising start for Aussies in Wimbledon 2022 qualifying

Three Australians have progressed to the second round in the Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's qualifying singles competition.

Second-seeded Jason Kubler survived an early test, overcoming Turkey's Cem Ilkel 3-6 7-5 6-2 in his first-round match at Roehampton. The world No.98 struck 34 winners in the two-hour and eight-minute encounter.

Max Purcell made an impressive start in his Wimbledon qualifying singles campaign, defeating in-form Dutchman Gijs Brouwer 7-5 7-6(7). The 30th-seeded Aussie proved clutch under pressure, saving set points in each set during the close match.

Rinky Hijikata also made a winning debut, posting a 7-5 6-3 victory against world No.169-ranked Frenchman Geoffrey Blancaneaux. It is the 21-year-old's first career win against a top-200 opponent on grass.

Unfortunately Andrew Harris' qualifying quest is over however, after losing his opening-round match against France's Antoine Hoang in straight sets.

The Wimbledon 2022 ladies' qualifying singles competition begins in London later today, with play from 8pm AEST. There are 11 Australians competing in the event.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Gentlemen's qualifying singles, first round

[2] Jason Kubler (AUS) d Cem Ilkel (TUR) 3-6 7-5 6-2

[30] Max Purcell (AUS) d Gijs Brouwer (NED) 7-5 7-6(7)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d Geoffrey Blancaneaux (FRA) 7-5 6-3

Antoine Hoang (FRA) d Andrew Harris (AUS) 6-4 7-5

COMING UP

Ladies' qualifying singles, first round

[5] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Indy De Vroome (NED)

[10] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Joanne Zuger (SUI)

[27] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [WC] Sarah Beth Grey (GBR)

Ellen Perez (AUS) v [11] Robin Anderson (USA)

Zoe Hives (AUS) v [20] Gabriela Lee (ROU)

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Dea Herdzelas (BIH)

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Valentini Grammatikopoulou (GRE)

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)

Seone Mendez (AUS) v Natalija Stevanovic (SRB)

Storm Sanders (AUS) v [WC] Anna Brogan (GBR)

Kaylah McPhee (AUS) v Conny Perrin (SUI)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 ladies' qualifying singles draw

Gentlemen's qualifying singles, second round

[2] Jason Kubler (AUS) v Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG)

[30] Max Purcell (AUS) v Gastao Elias (POR)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Alexandre Muller (FRA)



> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's qualifying singles draw

