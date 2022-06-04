Roland Garros run ends for Heath Davidson

Australia's Heath Davidson will leave Roland Garros with confidence high after his campaign ended with a semifinal run in the quad wheelchair singles event and as runner-up in the doubles with Ymanitu Silva of Brazil.

Making his debut at the clay-court major, Davidson defeated Koji Sugeno in the opening round of the singles tournament, before exiting to No.1 seed Niels Vink in the semifinals.

Vink later combined with Dutch countryman Sam Schroder to complete a 6-2 6-2 victory over Davidson and Silva in the doubles final.





The 19-year-old Vink noted his pleasure at facing Davidson twice in one day. "It was good, good. I like to play him," said Vink. "I got a good result today, so I'm happy."

The teenager, who recorded his straight-sets win over Davidson in just under an hour, has climbed to the world No.1 ranking after Dylan Alcott retired earlier this year.

"I'm number one without a Slam [title]," said Vink. "Since I was a kid, it was my dream to win a Slam. And maybe it could happen tomorrow."

Davidson, meanwhile, will look back fondly on his Roland Garros debut.

He combined superbly with Silva to claim an upset win over No.2 seed Andy Lapthorne and David Wagner in the doubles, before the top-seeded Dutch duo claimed victory in the final.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

[1] Niels Vink (NED) d Heath Davidson (AUS) 6-3 6-1

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinalss

[1] Sam Schroder (NED)/Niels Vink (NED) d Heath Davidson (AUS)/Ymanitu Silva (BRA) 6-2 6-2

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!