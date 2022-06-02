Heath Davidson powers into Roland Garros singles semifinals

Heath Davidson has made a winning start in his first Roland Garros singles campaign.
The 35-year-old Australian recorded a commanding 6-3 6-3 victory against world No.5 Koji Sugeno in quarterfinal action in Paris today.
Davidson took only 92 minutes to post his fourth consecutive win against the 40-year-old Japanese player.
This victory propels world No.6 Davidson into his second career Grand Slam quad wheelchair singles semifinal, matching his career-best performance at the Australian Open earlier this season.
World No.1 Niels Vink now awaits in the semifinals. The 19-year-old Dutchman has won four of their six career meetings.
Davidson, a four-time Australian Open doubles champion alongside now-retired compatriot Dylan Alcott, has also qualified for the Roland Garros quad wheelchair doubles final with new partner Brazilian Ymanitu Silva.
Aussies in action - Roland Garros
RESULTS
Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals
Heath Davidson (AUS) d Koji Sugeno (JPN) 6-3 6-3
COMING UP
Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals
Heath Davidson (AUS) v [1] Niels Vink (NED)
Quad wheelchair doubles, final
Heath Davidson (AUS)/Ymanitu Silva (BRA) v [1] Sam Schroder (NED)/Niels Vink (NED)
