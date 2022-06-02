Heath Davidson powers into Roland Garros singles semifinals

Heath Davidson is through to the quad wheelchair singles semifinals at Roland Garros.

Thursday 02 June 2022
Leigh Rogers
Paris, France

Heath Davidson has made a winning start in his first Roland Garros singles campaign.

The 35-year-old Australian recorded a commanding 6-3 6-3 victory against world No.5 Koji Sugeno in quarterfinal action in Paris today.

Davidson took only 92 minutes to post his fourth consecutive win against the 40-year-old Japanese player.

This victory propels world No.6 Davidson into his second career Grand Slam quad wheelchair singles semifinal, matching his career-best performance at the Australian Open earlier this season.

World No.1 Niels Vink now awaits in the semifinals. The 19-year-old Dutchman has won four of their six career meetings.

Davidson, a four-time Australian Open doubles champion alongside now-retired compatriot Dylan Alcott, has also qualified for the Roland Garros quad wheelchair doubles final with new partner Brazilian Ymanitu Silva.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS
Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals
Heath Davidson (AUS) d Koji Sugeno (JPN) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP
Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals
Heath Davidson (AUS) v [1] Niels Vink (NED)

Quad wheelchair doubles, final
Heath Davidson (AUS)/Ymanitu Silva (BRA) v [1] Sam Schroder (NED)/Niels Vink (NED)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!